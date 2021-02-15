Man killed in Tewksbury crash Sunday was from Maine

The 42-year-old man killed in Sunday’s crash on Route 495 in Tewksbury was identified by State Police Monday.

Joshua Avery, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine was killed in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday, State Police said in a statement.

Troopers responded to the crash around 12:38 a.m. and discovered Avery’s 2007 Mercury Mariner had rolled over into the median, State Police said. Avery was ejected from the vehicle. State Police believe he was not wearing a seat belt.