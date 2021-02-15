Man wanted on murder charge in Manchester, N.H., weekend shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued for Timothy Johnson, 38, who is charged with second-degree murder. Authorities released photos of Johnson and are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Manchester police are offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to Johnson’s arrest.

Authorities in New Hampshire continued their search Monday for a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 67-year-old man in Manchester on Saturday, law enforcement officials said.

Timothy Johnson, 38, is wanted on one count of second degree murder in the shooting death of Jean Lascelle on Saturday in Manchester, N.H.

“While leads and tips have been received and reviewed, the public’s help is still needed in this investigation,” police said in a statement.

Jean Lascelle was shot Saturday around 8:40 a.m. outside a homeless shelter, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy determined that Lascelle died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Police said Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police said he stands about 5 feet 9 inches and has a distinct tattoo on the lower left side of his neck. He was last seen outside the Chestnut Street shelter on Saturday and is believed to be on foot, police said.

Anyone with information or who has seen Johnson since Saturday is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can be left at 603-624-4040.

