Manchester, N.H., man killed in two-vehicle crash on Route 101 in Peterborough, N.H.

A 39-year-old Manchester, N.H., man was killed when a westbound driver crossed over into the eastbound lane of Route 101 in Peterborough, N.H., and struck his SUV Saturday night, officials said.

An initial investigation indicates that Ryan Kerick was fatally injured after Brett Biron, 21, of Milford, N.H., lost control of the Volkswagen Jetta he was driving, which crossed the center dividing line and struck a Ford Escape driven by Kerick, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

The crash took place around 10:30 p.m., State Police said. Kerick’s daughter, who was also in the SUV, was not seriously injured. State Police did not provide her age.