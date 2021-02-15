McKee: Raimondo’s vaccine rollout plan isn’t working

“Like most Rhode Islanders, I am not satisfied with the current administration’s progress on vaccine distribution, especially as we see our neighbors in Connecticut ranked among the top in the nation,” McKee said in a statement.

He called for health officials to dramatically increase the number of COVID-19 vaccine shots given to residents.

PROVIDENCE — Lieutenant Governor Daniel J. McKee, who is about to take over the R.I. governorship from D.C.-bound Gina M. Raimondo, criticized her vaccine distribution plan Monday, as a new report shows Rhode Island with the lowest vaccination rate of all 50 states.

McKee said he plans to speak with Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and researchers at Harvard University this week as Rhode Island attempts to expand its vaccine distribution capacity.

“Speeding up vaccine distribution is my top priority,” McKee said. “When I become governor, I want to have all the information to be able to hit the ground running on day one.”

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Rhode Island is the state with the lowest percentage of residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, at 9.2 percent. Connecticut had the fourth highest percentage, at 13 percent.

Also, McKee’s transition team noted that a Vaccine Report Card published by Harvard’s Belfer Center gave both Massachusetts and Rhode Island an F, while Connecticut received an A.

McKee’s swearing-in is dependent on Raimondo’s confirmation as Commerce secretary in President Joe Biden’s administration. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted 21-3 on Feb. 3 to send Raimondo’s nomination to the full Senate. However, Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, delayed a vote by placing a hold on the nomination, calling for her to clarify her position on Huawei, the Chinese telecom company.

Nonetheless, the Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to confirm Raimondo soon, and McKee’s transition team believes he will be sworn in as governor early next week.

McKee said his transition team has contacted all of the state’s 39 cities and towns about vaccination planning and will authorize emergency medical technicians to administer vaccines along with other medical professionals.

But more work remains to be done, he said.

“Throughout this transition, my message to the public has been: Stay positive and test negative,” McKee said. “As governor, my message to everyone involved in the state’s vaccine distribution effort will be equally as simple: Let’s get shots in arms right now.”

A spokeswoman for Raimondo could not be reached immediately for comment.





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.