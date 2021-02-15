Pedestrian killed in Framingham crash identified as man from Marlborough

The pedestrian killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 90 in Framingham early Saturday was identified Monday as a man from Marlborough, State Police said.

Mustapha Faddi, a 57-year-old man, was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer after his 2007 Nissan Murano suffered mechanical problems, State Police said in a statement. The crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. Saturday, when a tractor-trailer struck Faddi who had stepped out of his car, which was stopped in the right lane.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a Volvo, was a 67-year-old man from Linden, N.J., State Police said. He has not been charged in Faddi’s death.