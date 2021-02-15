Pedestrian killed in Framingham crash identified as man from Marlborough

The pedestrian killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 90 in Framingham early Saturday was identified Monday as a man from Marlborough, State Police said.
Mustapha Faddi, a 57-year-old man, was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer after his 2007 Nissan Murano suffered mechanical problems, State Police said in a statement. The crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. Saturday, when a tractor-trailer struck Faddi who had stepped out of his car, which was stopped in the right lane.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a Volvo, was a 67-year-old man from Linden, N.J., State Police said. He has not been charged in Faddi’s death.
Faddi was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police.
