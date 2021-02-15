Person injured in Salem shooting Sunday night

A person was shot near Derby Street in downtown Salem on Sunday night, an official said Monday.
Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said Monday morning only that the victim, who was not identified, was alive.
News reports and photos from the scene show that the shooting occurred near Brothers Taverna and Notch Brewing. Management of those restaurants could not be reached for comment Monday morning.
Salem police also were unavailable for comment. No further information was immediately available.
The shooting was the second in Salem in less than a month.
On Jan. 24, a 30-year-old woman from Salem and a 33-year-old man from Lynn were shot at a Perkins Street apartment, police said. Both survived. Police arrested one suspect in that case, but a second suspect remained at large.
