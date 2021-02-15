fb-pixel Skip to main content

Person injured in Salem shooting Sunday night

By Jeremy C. Fox and Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 15, 2021, 51 minutes ago
On Monday morning, people walked past an alley where a crime scene was under investigation in Salem on Sunday night.
On Monday morning, people walked past an alley where a crime scene was under investigation in Salem on Sunday night.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A person was shot near Derby Street in downtown Salem on Sunday night, an official said Monday.

Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said Monday morning only that the victim, who was not identified, was alive.

News reports and photos from the scene show that the shooting occurred near Brothers Taverna and Notch Brewing. Management of those restaurants could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

Salem police also were unavailable for comment. No further information was immediately available.

The shooting was the second in Salem in less than a month.

On Jan. 24, a 30-year-old woman from Salem and a 33-year-old man from Lynn were shot at a Perkins Street apartment, police said. Both survived. Police arrested one suspect in that case, but a second suspect remained at large.

