Person injured in shooting along I-93 in Boston

A male victim was injured in a shooting along Interstate 93 in Boston on Sunday night, according to State Police.
The incident was reported sometime before 10:30 p.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail. The injured person was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment, he said.
Further information about the person’s condition and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.
This story is developing and will be updated.
