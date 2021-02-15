Several ice rinks reopen with free public skating

The company operates ice rinks in several cities and towns across Massachusetts, including in Auburn, Lynn, Cambridge, and East Boston, according to its website. The company said in a statement that declining COVID-19 metrics across the state and the slow easing of restrictions statewide have enabled it to offer the free skating.

The free skating comes just in time for schools’ February vacation week.

FMC Ice Sports has made all of its ice rinks open to the public for free through the end of the winter season.

“We know many skaters and their families have suffered financially over the past year so we will be waiving the admission fee for all public sessions for the remainder of the season,” the statement said. “We hope this helps in a small way to encourage our communities to come back to the rink and enjoy skating once again. We miss you and really want to see you back having fun and getting exercise on the ice!”

FMC implemented numerous safety precautions in accordance with public health guidelines, according to the company’s website.

All rinks are limited to a 25-skater cap, face coverings must be worn at all times, skaters are required to stay 6 feet apart, and skaters under 18 are allowed to bring only two spectators. Pre-registration is required.

FMC Ice Sports rinks first reopened in November, according to the company’s website.

