Worcester honors three family members lost in fire Friday night

Several city officials, including city councilors and fire and police department representatives, attended the vigil near the scene of the fire around 5 p.m., according to Petty, who spoke at the gathering. Petty said the Adams family and their relatives have long been standout figures in the community and called the deaths a “tragic occasion.”

Edna Mae Williams, 85, and her son, Gerald “Jerry” Prince, 61, perished in the fire that tore through their three-decker home at 13 Jaques Ave. on Friday evening, according to fire officials. Williams’s son-in-law, 71-year-old Woodrow Adams Sr., died after jumping from the third-floor porch of the burning home.

At least 200 Worcester community members attended a vigil Sunday to honor three family members who died in a five-alarm fire two nights earlier, according to Mayor Joseph Petty.

“My heart goes out to the Adams family and everything they stand for,” he said in a phone interview following the vigil. “They made Worcester a better city. It’s a big loss.”

Woodrow Adams Jr., whose father, grandmother, and uncle died in the fire, also spoke at the event. A video he posted on Facebook shows members of the crowd huddled together in the cold, all wearing face masks, holding candles, and comforting one another.

The video shows many crying as family members took the microphone to pay their respects. At one point, the crowd broke into a chant of “Adams strong!”

“Tell your loved ones you love them,” Woodrow Adams Jr. said after thanking the crowd for their support. “Hug them. Squeeze them. Because, again, you never know when tomorrow is promised.”

While Worcester is no stranger to tragic events, this loss was particularly difficult, because Woodrow Adams Jr. and his family are well-respected within the community for giving back, Petty said. In recent years, Woodrow Adams Jr. has run toy drives and raised money to provide backpacks to children in the city.

“They’ve given so much,” Petty said. “Now the Worcester community will pay it back tenfold.”

Investigators believe the fire began in the basement or first floor of the three-story home and traveled next door to 11 Jaques Ave. Woodrow Adams Jr. said his mother and brother were able to escape the third floor with minor bruises, cuts, and burns. Family friends who lived on the second floor also made it out safely.

Worcester fire officials plan to release more information about the cause of the fire in coming days, Petty said.

Petty called Worcester a “three-decker community,” one where new generations build lives on top of those provided by the generations before. As a family that lived together in a single building, the Adamses, in a sense, represent the city, he said.

“At the end of the day, the Adams family is in the palm of the Worcester community’s hands,” he said. “We will take care of them.”





Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.