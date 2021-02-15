Bob Aldrich: Fixer of things

One Christmas, he built a large wooden dollhouse, furnishing its rooms with miniature beds, tables, and chairs while hanging tiny, framed family photos on its walls. He presented the completed dollhouse to his daughter as a gift from Santa Claus.

William Robert “Bob” Aldrich hated sitting still. He often puttered around his house, toolbox in tow, finding things to fix and projects to take on.

“It was one of my most cherished gifts I ever got as a kid because he built it,” said his daughter, Michelle Aldrich, 49, who still has the dollhouse in the basement of her home in Cape Cod. “It was from a kit, but he built it and it was just amazing.”

Bob died May 10 after developing COVID-19 while residing at the Cape Regency Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Barnstable. He was 84.

Raised in Londonderry, Vt., Bob had moved to New York when he was 18 to attend Albany Business College. He later worked as a bookkeeper and payroll supervisor at Central Hudson, an electricity and natural gas company.

When not at work, he loved spending time with his family. He settled with his wife, Rena Aldrich, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where their two children grew up in a three-bedroom ranch with a big backyard and a swimming pool Bob had installed.

The family often went on walks in the woods behind their house, Michelle said. Bob often took them out to dinner or to Friendly’s for ice cream.

“In retrospect, it was the four of us. We were a unit,” said his son, Mark Aldrich, 51, who lives in New Paltz, N.Y.

When celestial events like lunar eclipses and meteor showers occurred, Bob drove his family in a station wagon to dark parts of town to watch them.

“We didn’t have a telescope. We didn’t have anything fancy,” Mark said. “It was just doing what could be done. There was a lot of giving and sharing of experiences.”

When his health declined due to Alzheimer’s disease, Bob willingly stopped taking long walks alone so his family wouldn’t worry.

“That was a huge relief,” Mark said. “But also, I think it spoke to my dad’s character. That shined out even with that condition.”

Shortly before he died, Bob had a lucid conversation with his son. Even near the end, he was good-natured and funny.

“He was genial and kind and awkward and did not seem to be aware that he was awkward, which was its own kind of charm.”

