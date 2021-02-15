URI establishes scholarship for Black pharmacy students

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island has received a $50,000 gift from an alumnus to establish a scholarship for qualified Black students or for students from other underrepresented populations to study to become pharmacists.

Fewer than 5 percent of all pharmacists are Black, the university said in a statement this week, citing information from Pharmacy Times.

The scholarship established by the donation from Dr. Kenneth Lawrence, who graduated from URI’s pharmacy program in 1990, is named the Robert and Birdie Lawrence Endowed Scholarship in honor of his parents.