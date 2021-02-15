Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries wins second gold medal at world championships for United States

Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr added downhill gold to the super-G title he won three days ago to complete the so-called speed double at the Alpine world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo. He’s the third man to accomplish the feat, matching fellow Austrian Hermann Maier (1999) and American Bode Miller (2005). Kriechmayr finished in 1:37.79, edging Andreas Sander of Germany by .01 seconds, with Switzerland’s Beat Feuz 0.18 behind for bronze. American Bryce Bennett was 10th and Travis Ganong finished 12th … Nils van der Poel of Sweden set a world record in the 10,000 meters to win his second title at the world single distances speedskating championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands. Van der Poel’s winning time of 12:32.95 shaved nearly a second off the record set a year ago by Graeme Fish of Canada at the Utah Olympic Oval. Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands was second, nearly 13 seconds behind van der Poel.

American bobsledder Kaillie Humphries ended her international season Sunday by winning the inaugural women’s monobob world championship in Altenberg, Germany, adding that gold medal to the one she and Lolo Jones claimed on the same track last weekend. Humphries’ final time for four runs over two days was 3 minutes, 59.62 seconds — a half-second better than Germany’s Stephanie Schneider — and she had a track-record time of 59.47 seconds in the final run clinching gold. Humphries becomes the obvious gold-medal favorite going into the Olympic season, with two medal events awaiting women’s bobsledders at next winter’s Beijing Games for the first time. If Humphries — a two-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist who is married to an American — is going to race for the United States next winter, she needs to obtain citizenship in the coming months. Germany’s Francesco Friedrich also won double gold at worlds, capping off an easy four-man win in 3:35.02. It’s the fifth straight year he has swept the two- and four-man golds at either the world championships or Olympics, and his 11th world championship overall. Austrian Benjamin Maier was second in 3:35.81.

COLLEGES

McCoy paces BU men in victory

Javante McCoy scored 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting with six assists, Walter Whyte added 16 points, and Sukhmail Mathon had 11 points and 12 rebounds to lead BU (4-6 Patriot) to an 86-68 win over Holy Cross (3-9) at Case Gym, ending the Terriers’ five-game home skid. Gerrale Gates had 16 points while R.J. Johnson and Austin Butler added 12 each for the Crusaders … Nicolas Timberlake scored a career-high 22 points as Towson 4-13, 3-9 Colonial) ended its eight-game losing streak with a 68-57 win over visiting Northeastern (9-7, 8-2). Jakigh Dottin had 13 points for the Tigers while Charles Thompson added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Tyson Walker had 16 points for the Huskies, while Jason Strong added 13 and Shaquille Walters 12 … Isaiah Livers scored 20 points and Hunter Dickinson had 11 points and 15 rebounds as No. 3 Michigan (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) returned from a three-week layoff and rallied from a 14-point deficit for a 67-59 win at No. 21 Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6). The Wolverines hadn’t played since a 70-53 victory at Purdue on Jan. 22, with the school announcing the next day that it was pausing all athletic activities due to positive COVID-19 tests. D’Mitrik Trice led the Badgers with 16 points.

Clark’s milestone helps Northeastern women

Stella Clark scored 27 points to reach 1,000 for her career as Northeastern (4-11, 3-9 Colonial) earned a 72-62 win over Towson (11-4, 6-2) at Cabot Center. Maddie Vizza added 23 points, becoming the first Huskies freshman to hit seven 3-pointers in a game. Skye Williams led the Tigers with 20 points … Maren Durant led the way with 13 points and eight rebounds while Maggie Pina added 11 points and Katie Nelson and Emily Esposito had 10 each as BU (8-1, 8-1 Patriot) took a 65-53 win over Army (9-10, 6-8). It was the Terriers’ third win in a row since returning from a three-week layoff forced by COVID-19. Alisa Fallon had 17 points for the Black Knights … Destanni Henderson scored 19 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 blocks as top-ranked South Carolina (17-2, 12-0 SEC) won its 31 straight league contest with a 66-59 win over visiting LSU (8-10, 6-6). Zia Cooke added 13 points for the Gamecocks. Jailin Cherry had a career-high 19 points for the Tigers … Destiny Pitts had 18 points as host No. 6 Texas A&M (19-1, 10-1 SEC) won its seventh straight game, 80-70, over No. 16 Tennessee (12-5, 6-3) … Ashley Owusu scored 25 points, Diamond Miller added 24, and No. 9 Maryland (14-2, 10-1 Big Ten) gave coach Brenda Frese her program-record 500th win with a 95-73 triumph at Nebraska (9-10, 7-8) … No. 21 Northwestern’s game at No. 12 Ohio State was postponed about an hour before tipoff, a mutual decision by the teams due to a presumptively positive COVID-19 test from Saturday night.

NHL

Maple Leafs’ Thornton set to return

Joe Thornton was back at practice with the Toronto Maple Leafs following a 10-game absence because of a fractured rib suffered against the Oilers on Jan. 20. The veteran center is expected to play Monday night when Toronto hosts Ottawa. After 15 seasons with the Sharks, Thornton signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs in October … According to reports, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. Stamkos was added to the list Friday, a day after missing a game at Florida with what the club called a lower-body injury. The Lightning host the Panthers on Monday … Defenseman Cale Makar, a UMass product who was last season’s NHL Rookie of the Year, did not suit up for the Colorado Avalanche Sunday night at the Golden Knights because of an upper-body injury. It was Colorado’s first game since Feb. 2 after having five games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

MISCELLANY

Lukaku nets 300th career goal

Belgian soccer forward Romelu Lukaku scored twice, including his 300th career goal, as Inter Milan moved to the top of Italy’s Serie A with a 3-1 home win over Lazio. Inter leapfrogged a point above AC Milan. The two teams meet in the Milan derby next Sunday … Bruno Fernandes scored the equalizer in the 44th minute but Manchester United damaged its English Premier League title hopes with a 1-1 tie at West Bromwich Albion. United is in second place by 7 points behind Manchester City, which has a game in hand … Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first Premier League hat trick in a 4-2 win over Leeds at London … German club Eintracht Frankfurt bolstered its bid for a place in the Champions League next season by moving to third in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over visiting Cologne behind goals from André Silva and Evan N’Dicka … The New York Mets signed lefthander Mike Montgomery and righthander Tommy Hunter to minor league contracts. Both veteran pitchers have been invited to big league spring training. Hunter, 34, went 0-1 with a 4.01 ERA and one save for the Phillies in 2020. Montgomery, 31, pitched just three games for the Royals last season, allowing three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

