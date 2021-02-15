Boston College fires men’s basketball coach Jim Christian

Jim Christian, who had only one winning season in seven as men’s basketball coach at Boston College, was fired Monday, the school announced.
Christian took over the program in 2014 and went 13-19 in his first season. In 2017-18, BC went 19-16, but had a 7-11 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Christian’s BC teams never had a winning record in the ACC.
Overall, Christian went 78-132 at BC, including 26-94 in the ACC. The highlight of his tenure was an upset of top-ranked Duke in 2017 in Boston.
“I know that Jim gave everything that he had into leading our program and mentoring our student-athletes,” BC athletic director Pat Kraft said. “Ultimately, the program is not headed in the right direction, and though I hesitate to make a midseason coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward.
“We wish Jim and his family all the best in their future endeavors and thank them for their service to Boston College.”
Boston College is 3-13 this season, 1-9 in the ACC.
Scott Spinelli was named interim head coach for the remainder of this season. Kraft said the school will conduct a national search for Christian’s replacement.