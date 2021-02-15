Bubba Wallace, Michael Jordan, Pitbull leading new, diverse wave in NASCAR

The racecar, with a Jordan-inspired red-and-black paint scheme, represents the future of a sport coming to terms with an almost exclusively White roster of competitors, aging team owners and a declining fan base as the 2021 Cup Series season opens at NASCAR’s most renowned venue.

This season, Wallace plans to build on the conversation he started, more confident, at 27, in his voice and his talent behind wheel. As driver of the No. 23 Toyota co-owned by six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan and veteran racer Denny Hamlin, Wallace will have a huge platform for displaying both.

Last season, NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace put himself at the center of a roiling national debate as the first to call for a ban on Confederate flags at racetracks. And he stood firm as a segment of fans accused him of trying to destroy Southern heritage.

Wallace, the only Black full-time driver in NASCAR’s top series, started sixth in Sunday’s Daytona 500, which made it 15 laps and weathered one 16-car crash before a lengthy weather delay. Regardless, Wallace’s first-year race team has dual vision in mind: Win races on the track; drive change off it.

"Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity, and there have been few Black owners," Jordan, 57, majority owner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, noted in announcing his entry into the sport in September. "The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more. ... I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing."

Mexican native Daniel Suarez, whose No. 99 Chevrolet had its race ended by the massive pileup on Lap 14, is another first-year Cup Series entry with a celebrity co-owner — Cuban American Grammy winner Pitbull, whose vision mirrors Jordan’s.

“This is a movement,” said Pitbull, who gave the command to start engines. “This is a revolution ... taking the sport and creating a culture.”

The new teams are a boon for NASCAR, which sorely needs young, diverse team owners to bring fresh thinking, new corporate sponsors and, ideally, new fans to the sport.

In recent years, with sponsors paring back their investment as attendance declined and TV ratings sagged, only the mega-rich, multicar dynasties that tend to be owned by men in their late 70s and 80s have thrived, with rare exception.

Nonetheless, three new teams are entering the Cup Series ranks this season, including the two with celebrity owners who are expected to bring crossover fans along.

In both cases, Wallace's advocacy for diversity and NASCAR's response in banning displays of Confederate flags mattered.

The son of a White father and Black mother who are both NASCAR fans, Wallace started racing at 9 and logged years climbing the rungs of motorsports. After stints as a developmental driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, he ascended to NASCAR's Truck and Xfinity series before landing a full-time Cup ride in Richard Petty Motorsports' venerated No. 43 in 2018.

But in the span of a few tumultuous months in 2020, Wallace evolved from reticent athlete to activist comfortable with himself and confident in his voice. The catalyst was the deaths of unarmed Black men — Ahmaud Arbery, fatally shot in Georgia, where three White men have been charged with murder, and George Floyd, who died after a White Minnesota police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

“Last year, looking at everything that happened in our nation — away from the racetrack, not even inside the sport — made [me] want to understand and figure out how to speak out and create change,” Wallace said in a recent interview.

Then came his toughest personal test — in June at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, NASCAR’s first race after it instituted the flag ban, where a rope fashioned like a noose was found hanging in his assigned garage stall. An FBI investigation later concluded it was not a noose but a door pull that had been in that same garage stall since the fall 2019 race. Photos released by NASCAR showed a rope tied with a hangman’s knot.

“That was just a lot to take in — mentally, physically, just draining, going through that,” Wallace recalled. But he was buoyed by the swift and vocal support of NASCAR President Steve Phelps, who underscored the sport’s commitment to inclusion, and the race-day show of solidarity by Petty, fellow drivers and crew members.

Despite the heated protests of a segment of fans, Phelps calls the decision to ban the Confederate flag "a seminal moment" for the sport.

"We wanted to make sure that we had a welcome and inclusive environment, which was really Bubba's mantra," Phelps said. "And it's something we echo."

The deal to launch 23XI Racing, which is the name of the Jordan-Hamlin NASCAR team, was forged in a matter of weeks in September. Yet it was the upshot of a 12-year friendship between Jordan, a North Carolinian with a longtime, little-known passion for motorsports, and Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and avid basketball fan reared just south of Richmond.

As Hamlin tells it, he went to a Charlotte game in 2008 with a buddy who had courtside seats and, at halftime, a security guard told him Jordan wanted to meet him.

"He started talking shop! 'Hey, what happened a couple weeks ago with that call? Why'd you guys do that?' " Hamlin recalled of his first conversation with Jordan. "And I'm thinking, 'You watch NASCAR racing?' He said: 'Yeah I've always loved racing. My dad took me to races when I was a kid.' "

They traded phone numbers and spent the rest of the game texting about racing. A fast friendship followed. They golfed together on occasion. Hamlin signed an endorsement deal with the Jordan Brand. And Jordan, who owned a motorcycle racing team from 2004 to 2014, brought his family to NASCAR's season finale in Homestead, Fla., whenever Hamlin was in the mix for the championship.

In September, a speculative news article proved the unlikely catalyst for 23XI, which is pronounced "twenty-three eleven" and fuses the respective competitive numbers of Jordan and Hamlin.

Hamlin, 40, had voiced interest in buying a stake in a NASCAR team to prepare for life after his driving career ended. An article speculated that Hamlin would team with a celebrity in the venture. That spurred another article with a headline predicting that "Denny and Michael" would soon partner together on a team. Hamlin sent it to Jordan for kicks.

"I'll never forget it," Hamlin said. "I was on the ninth hole of a golf course, about to hit my second shot, and the phone rang. (Jordan) said: 'Ha, ha, ha! Obviously, that's not real. But if you want to make it real, let me know.' "

Hamlin was stunned. Two days later, he flew to Florida to discuss details.

On Sept. 21, Jordan announced that he and Hamlin were buying a NASCAR ownership charter for the 2021 season and that Wallace - who had already announced he would leave Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end — would be their driver.

It is a preposterously tight timetable, launching a Daytona 500-ready team in five months.

Even with a year’s lead time, launching any new, single-car team in the Cup Series is risky, given that the uber-expensive landscape is dominated by multicar powerhouses such as Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Penske Racing.

But 23XI Racing accelerated its learning curve by forming an alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing, whose Hamlin-piloted No. 11 FedEx Toyota is one of four Cup cars in its stable. By buying chassis and engineering help from Joe Gibbs Racing, which has won five Cup Series championships, and getting engines and technical expertise from Toyota, Jordan and Hamlin were able to launch with a skeletal staff and a blueprint for expansion as they grew.

For Gibbs, providing top equipment to fledgling teams for a fee is part of his company's business model. It's also a chance to pay forward the leg up he got from NASCAR owner Rick Hendrick in 1991, when Gibbs, then coach of Washington's NFL team, started a NASCAR team on little more than faith and a staff of 17 that included sons J.D., who died in 2019, and Coy.

Gibbs calls Jordan's entry into NASCAR ownership "a huge home run," adding, "He's just an icon in all of sports."

David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, is equally thrilled.

“What makes it possible for [23XI] to go from 0 to 200, as it were, is that we have this bank of experience, a slate of tools and experienced people to help them get their feet underneath them,” Wilson said.

On the eve of the season-opening Daytona 500, Phelps said NASCAR has emerged stronger from the tumult of last summer, citing marketing data that showed far more of its fans approved of the flag ban than disapproved.

Wallace feels better positioned, too.

“[I learned] that I’m comfortable speaking out on tough subjects that most people won’t,” he said. “[I’m] comfortable with my own skin. The biggest thing moving forward is how to utilize and articulate what I want to say to get the right message across.”

No doubt, TV cameras and photographers will be locked on his No. 23 Toyota on Sunday. Both car and driver impressed in Thursday's qualifying race, finishing second after a thrilling last-lap battle with victor Austin Dillon.

But the haters haven't gone away.

Shortly after tweeting support of racial equality and “our black brothers and sisters” to mark the start of Black History Month on Feb. 1, Wallace tweeted: “Man..talking about black or brown people really upsets a lot of people. Sad.”

Asked about the pushback he gets for airing his views, Wallace said: "There is pushback about me being alive! I think some people are just wanting me to drive a racecar and not talk about real issues that are going on the world."

He did that earlier in his racing career.

Not anymore.

The crash on Lap 14, minutes before the race was stopped by lightning, was triggered when Christopher Bell pushed Aric Almirola too hard near the front of the field. Almirola bobbled and turned right into pole-winner Alex Bowman; their contact causing others — among them Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ryan Newman, and Kurt Busch — to spin and skid through grass and mud.

Newman was nearly killed in a horrific accident on the last lap of last year’s Daytona 500. He walked away safely on Sunday.

Also making an early exit was 1990 Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope, who appeared to cut a tire after only three laps. The 62-year-old, who has raced on the top circuit sporadically since dropping a full-time schedule in 1999, earned his victory when the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. cut a tire on the final lap.