Despite loss to Catholic Memorial, it’s still a historic day for Xaverian boys’ hockey

But a 2-1 loss to CM Sunday afternoon at the Canton Ice House will ultimately stand as but a footnote for the Hawks, who’ll still have a chance to win the Catholic Conference tournament that begins later this week.

Losing on home ice to Catholic Memorial is not exactly how the Xaverian hockey team hoped to celebrate a conference championship that has proved to be elusive for decades.

Catholic Memorial's Will MacNeil (left) takes a hit from Xaverian's Aiden Rodriguez during the first half of their Catholic Conference matchup Sunday at Canton Ice House.

“At the end of the day, we haven’t won a league title since 1968,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said. “So, it’s a milestone for these guys.”

The Hawks (5-3-2) watched a 1-0 halftime lead evaporate thanks to goals from Joey Borelli at 4:53 of the second and Brendan McNeill, who scored on a heave from the point at 18:06 to break a tie.

“We’re happy we played hard, but we need to play better because our next loss will end our season,” Spinale said.

CM (5-4-1) outshot Xaverian, 30-19, with goalie Dom Walecka’s lone blemish a goal from Gavin Moynihan 11:04 into the first half.

Walecka slammed the door on the Hawks in the second half, coming up with several big saves in the final 90 seconds when Xaverian had goaltender Kevin McGrath (28 saves) pulled for an extra skater.

“I could tell they wanted to finish the game strong,” Walecka said. “I knew they wanted it bad and I knew they were going to come out flying.”

The Hawks wore alternate uniforms for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game, played in memory of Xaverian assistant coach Paul Todesca’s mother, Reo, who died in December 2017 from squamous cell lung cancer. Since establishing the Reo Todesca Memorial Foundation, the team has raised more than $115,000 toward research for the disease.

After a first-half save by Xaverian goalie Kevin McGrath, an official took the "X" marked puck out of his glove during Sunday's game against Catholic Memorial. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

BC High 3, Malden Catholic 0 — Aidan McDonnell scored a pair of goals and Andrew Webb earned the shutout for the Eagles (5-4) in the Catholic Conference game at Thayer Sports Center. Declan Joyce had the other goal for the Eagles, who got two assists each from Ryan Flaherty and James Marshall.

Sunday could be the last game of the regular season for BC High barring a potential makeup contest against St. John’s Prep in the next two days. Earning the nine senior Eagles one last win before the conference tournament was important to coach John Flaherty.

“We talked about delivering for the seniors and showing up for the seniors,” he said. “We had good energy, we played with good pace, we moved the puck, and we made the puck dangerous by getting it to the net in the first half.”

St. John’s Prep 1, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Christian Rosa scored the lone goal at 14:37 of the first half, with Jake Vana and Theodore Vetere assisting, and Peyton Palladino (29 saves) earned the shutout in his first varsity start for the Eagles (2-3-3) in the Catholic Conference game at New England Sports Center.

Girls’ hockey

Medway/Ashland 3, Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn 0 — Jenna Shutt finished with back-to-back shutouts, giving up only one goal in her final four games, and M/A (4-6-2) getting goals from Maggie Lester, Jenna Fitzsimons and Emilie Infanger to prevail in the Tri-Valley League game at New England Sports Center.

Boys’ basketball

Peabody 53, Essex Tech 38 — The host Tanners (6-3) nabbed a nonleague home win behind 16 points apiece from senior captain Drew Lucas and freshman guard Anthony Forte.

Plymouth North 69, Duxbury 59 — Senior Julian Llopiz (20 points), sophomore Josh Campbell (17 points), and junior Cam Shaughnessy (16 points, 8 rebounds) powered the Eagles (18-5) to the second-round win in the Patriot Cup. Seniors Cam Reagon (17 points) and Kyle Pandiscio (15) paced the Dragons. North will play Hanover in a third-round game Tuesday at 5.

St. Mary’s 73, Bishop Fenwick 64 — David Brown racked up 30 points and Ali Barry added 16 for the Spartans (10-5) in the Catholic Central Cup quarterfinal win. St. Mary’s advances to a Wednesday semifinal matchup against the Archbishop Williams/Bishop Stang winner.

Taunton 72, Mansfield 66 — The host Tigers (6-0) wrestled a win away from the Hornets (12-1), making pivotal plays in the final two minutes in a battle of Hockomock unbeatens.

“Everyone in the Hock looks forward to playing Mansfield; they’re the gold standard,” said Taunton coach Charlie Dacey. “It’s what everyone wants to be, which is continued excellence. You measure yourself against that kind of excellence.”

Junior floor leader Trent Santos tallied 22 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds to pace the Tigers and 6-foot-5-inch senior Tyler Stewart set the tone inside with 12 points, 22 rebounds and five blocked shots. Faisal Mass had 13 points and a number of key rebounds.

“Once we rebound, we get out and run, and now our guys are finishing at the other end without Mansfield’s defensive pressure,” Dacey said. “If you can score transition points on Mansfield, you’re way ahead of the game.”

It’s a short turnaround for both squads; they’ll square off again Monday night in Mansfield. Dacey knows that his team can’t slow down against a tough team like Mansfield. “I’m not going to pretend it’s easy,” he said. Senior Matt Boen poured in 31 points for the Hornets.

Girls’ basketball

Mashpee 51, Randolph 49 — Sophomore Amiyah Peters (23 points) powered the ninth-seeded Falcons (1-8) to a narrow road win in the first round of the South Shore League Tournament. Hialeah Turner-Foster added 10 points. Mashpee will face Norwell in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Pentucket 47, North Reading 23 — Senior MacKenzie Currie scored 15 points to help visiting Pentucket (10-1) wrap up its regular season with a Cape Ann League win.

Girls’ gymnastics

Andover 140.550, North Andover 138.75 — Stellar all-around efforts from Gabby Bresnick (36.2) and Molly Foster (35.65) led the host Golden Warriors to the Merrimack Valley Conference victory. North Andover junior Kasey Burke captured the all-around (38.25) with wins in the vault (9.55), bars (9.7), beam (9.2), and floor (9.8).

Burlington 139.050, Melrose 133.850 — Ava Schenck-Davis won the vault (9.1), the bars (9.4), the floor (9.4), and was third on the balance beam (8.7) for the host Red Devils (7-0) in the Middlesex League win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 131.5, Cohasset/Norwell 126.850 — Katie McCormack won the all-around (35.0) with victories in the vault (9.0), bars (8.6), and beam (9.0) for NDA (5-0) in the Cranberry League victory. Lydia LaNatra won the floor (8.65). Morgan Craft and Emily Lembo also help contribute to the team win.