EMass girls’ basketball: Bridgewater-Raynham’s Kenzie Matulonis headlines Players of the Week

Top performances from EMass girls’ basketball players in the past week:
Jordan Bellot, Latin Academy — With a career-high 25 points in a 60-57 win on Friday, the senior helped the Dragons take down City League rival Fenway for the first time since 2009.
Kylie DuCharme, Wilmington — The senior posted four games with at least 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 2-2 week for the Wildcats. Her week was highlighted by a 20-point, 21-rebound effort in a 46-41 loss to Wakefield and a 25-point, 16-rebound outburst on Saturday in a 45-31 win over Stoneham.
Kenzie Matulonis, Bridgewater-Raynham — The New Hampshire commit finished off her senior year in a big way. Matulonis logged a career-high 26 points in a 61-24 win over Dartmouth, and continued with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the 49-36 Southeast Conference tournament championship win for the 12-0 Trojans.
Advertisement
Katelyn Mollica, Foxborough — As a 1,400-point scorer for the Warriors, the Stonehill College-bound senior finished high school hoops on a strong note, with a career-high 35 points in a 78-68 Hockomock win over King Philip on Saturday.
Ashley Ross, Nauset — Endurance was put to the test for the Warriors senior, who played all 32 minutes in both Cape & Islands games last week. Ross scored a career-high 21 points to help beat Martha’s Vineyard, 45-38, and then scored 17 points in a 52-24 triumph vs. Dennis-Yarmouth.