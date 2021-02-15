EMass girls’ basketball: Bridgewater-Raynham’s Kenzie Matulonis headlines Players of the Week

Top performances from EMass girls’ basketball players in the past week:

Jordan Bellot, Latin Academy — With a career-high 25 points in a 60-57 win on Friday, the senior helped the Dragons take down City League rival Fenway for the first time since 2009.

Kylie DuCharme, Wilmington — The senior posted four games with at least 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 2-2 week for the Wildcats. Her week was highlighted by a 20-point, 21-rebound effort in a 46-41 loss to Wakefield and a 25-point, 16-rebound outburst on Saturday in a 45-31 win over Stoneham.