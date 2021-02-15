Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson found dead at age 38

There were no apparent signs of trauma in regards to Jackson’s death, according to the sheriff’s office. Jackson reportedly had been the subject of a missing persons report filed by family members.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson had been staying at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Fla., since Jan. 11.

Vincent Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl receiver with the Chargers and Buccaneers, was found dead in a Florida hotel room Monday morning. He was 38 years old.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister issued the following statement:

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him. Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.

“Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community.

“He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Jackson, who retired in 2018, played 12 years in the NFL, seven with the Chargers and five with the Buccaneers. The lanky pass catcher and former team captain with Tampa Bay had six seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards, including a career-high 72 catches for 1,384 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2012.

