Here are the likely candidates to become BC men’s basketball coach

▪ Howard Eisley is an assistant at Michigan who played on some outstanding BC teams from 1990-94. The Wolverines are tracking toward a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and have an outstanding recruiting class slated to arrive next year. Eisley has an NBA background, too, including 12 years as a player and coaching positions with Clippers, Wizards, and Knicks.

▪ Tommy Amaker turned Harvard from a bottom-feeder in the Ivy League to a perennial favorite. His 14-season record with the Crimson is 251-139, with four NCAA Tournament appearances. He has ACC connections, having played at Duke, and also coached at Seton Hall and Michigan.

There are five obvious targets for Boston College athletic director Pat Kraft to consider as he searches for a successor to fired men’s basketball coach Jim Christian:

▪ Dennis Gates is the head coach at Cleveland State, where in his second season he has the Vikings leading the Horizon League. He has an ACC connection as an assistant to Leonard Hamilton at Florida State for eight years. He also was an assistant coach at Marquette, Cal, Northern Illinois, and Nevada. His wife, Jocelyn, is senior associate athletic director and senior woman administrator at BC.

▪ Porter Moser is the head coach at Loyola of Chicago, where he crossed paths with Kraft. Moser took the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2017-18, and this year’s team has been in the national polls. He’s a disciple of the late Rick Majerus, and his teams play like Majerus’s, with great defense with precision half-court offense.

▪ Mark Schmidt has seemingly done the impossible at Saint Bonaventure, making the Bonnies a perennial contender in the Atlantic 10. He seems pretty entrenched there — this is his 14th season — but he played at BC for Tom Davis and Gary Williams in the ′80s.

Kraft also could try to persuade assistants with the top ACC programs to take a head coaching position. Some possibilities:

▪ Duke has two associate head coaches, Nate James and Jon Scheyer, both former players for Mike Krzyzewski. James has been on the staff for 15 years, Scheyer nine.

▪ Hubert Davis has been an assistant at North Carolina for nine years. He played in the NBA for 12 years before going into TV with ESPN for seven years.

▪ Jason Williford is the associate head coach at Virginia, where he’s been for 12 seasons.