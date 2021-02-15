Here’s what Tom Brady reportedly said to Buccaneers teammates prior to Super Bowl LV

The audio of the speech hasn’t emerged, but some details of what Brady said have come out. In his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, NBC Sports’ Peter King revealed some of what Brady said to his teammates prior to Super Bowl LV.

In the days following the Buccaneers’ decisive victory over the Chiefs, some of Brady’s Bucs teammates said that the quarterback gave a motivational speech that played a role in their win. Linebacker Devin White asked the Buccaneers to release the tape of Brady’s speech while a member of the team described it to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times as “the epic of epics.”

Tom Brady’s been known to make some impassioned pregame speeches over the years. Apparently, his speech prior to Super Bowl LV was no different.

“Seize the opportunity!” Brady said, according to King. “We win today and we’re champs for life!”

It was the first time all season that Brady addressed the whole team, King noted.

Running back Leonard Fournette said on ESPN’s “First Take” last week that Brady’s speech made the team “realize” they were going to win Super Bowl LV.

“He gave us a speech before the game about honor,” Fournette said. “I ain’t going to go into details about it, but it was deep, you know? I’d never felt that deep — my feelings toward the word ‘honor’ until he put it in a sentence that made everybody open their eyes and realize that we were going to win this game.”

Brady’s speech wasn’t the only words of encouragement he gave the team prior to Super Bowl LV. Brady texted teammates on a nightly basis leading up to the game, saying “We will win this game,” according to Fournette.

Brady, who was mic’d up for the game, also motivated his receivers during pregame warmups.

“Great day, boys,” Brady said. “Lock in now. Lock in. You know what to do. From here, we’re just playing ball. We already know what they’re going to do. We’ve got all the answers to the test. Now we just have to go have some fun and go execute.”