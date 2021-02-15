Holes in schedule allow Bruins to reward themselves with rest

“If we had been kind of backwards of where we are with our record, we would be using it probably to go through a checklist of structure and systems, but we’ve been pretty good with those,” Cassidy said. “We’re not perfect — nobody is — but I think our mistakes have been minimized and corrected fairly quickly.”

But the points the Bruins have been able to pile up have put coach Bruce Cassidy in a position to have players sharpen up where they can but also get some much-needed rest.

Considering the short runup to the season, the unexpected off days the Bruins have this week as a result of teams around the NHL halting activities because of COVID protocols would be a time to work out any early-season kinks.

At 10-2-2, the Bruins are sitting comfortably atop the East Division, 4 points ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers. After taking two games from the New York Rangers last week before falling Saturday to the New York Islanders, they don’t play again until Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

The team spent Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena going over attacks and breakout patterns. Cassidy said Tuesday’s practice will be skills-oriented, but he’ll look to give players some down time, with a trip to Lake Tahoe to face the Flyers outdoors coming up Sunday.

“This week becomes more of watching the body and the rest part of it,” Cassidy said. “We’ve had a lot of road trips early on. Not that the road trips are as taxing this year, because you’re staying in the same city sometimes, but you’re still on the road.

“And then we’re going back out on the road after we get back from Tahoe. So even though this is a bit of a rest — I say that, we’re going to fly six hours to play one game — but we have some time here this week that we can use to our advantage in that regard.”

Thursday’s matchup with the Devils will be the Bruins’ first home game since Jan. 28. The only team in the league with more road games under its belt is the San Jose Sharks. The Bruins are 6-2-2 on the road.

“Where we are in the standings has allowed us to do a little bit of that and not have to grind this week,” Cassidy said. “So good for the guys for recognizing that, as well, to have these good road trips to put some points in the bag.”

Kase: No timetable

Ondrej Kase, out since Jan. 16 with an upper-body injury, has been skating lightly on his own but Cassidy said he couldn’t set a timetable for a return until the right wing rejoins the team ... Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk had an MRI Sunday and wasn’t on the ice for Monday’s practice. Defenseman Jakub Zboril didn’t practice either after leaving the Islanders game with an upper-body injury. Cassidy said he didn’t anticipate either practicing tomorrow or being available Thursday ... Defenseman Kevan Miller, who took a maintenance day, is expected to return to practice Tuesday.

