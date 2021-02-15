Michael McDowell survives wild finish to win Daytona 500

Michael McDowell, an unheralded driver from Glendale, Ariz., tip-toed his way through what remained of a last-lap crash that wiped out the lead contenders to win Sunday’s rain-delayed Daytona 500.

McDowell, 36, captured the first victory of his 14-year NASCAR career, snapping a winless skein of 358 races, in the sport’s season-opening crown jewel event at Daytona International Speedway.

At the moment of the caution, McDowell went into the final corner in a three-wide battle with 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, who finished runner-up, and 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon, who finished third.