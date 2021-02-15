Michael McDowell survives wild finish to win Daytona 500

Michael McDowell, an unheralded driver from Glendale, Ariz., tip-toed his way through what remained of a last-lap crash that wiped out the lead contenders to win Sunday’s rain-delayed Daytona 500.
McDowell, 36, captured the first victory of his 14-year NASCAR career, snapping a winless skein of 358 races, in the sport’s season-opening crown jewel event at Daytona International Speedway.
At the moment of the caution, McDowell went into the final corner in a three-wide battle with 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, who finished runner-up, and 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon, who finished third.
Kevin Harvick was fourth and Denny Hamlin, winner of the first two race stages, finished fifth and was thwarted in his bid to become the first driver in NASCAR history to win three consecutive Daytona 500s.
“I just can’t believe it,’' said McDowell, after piloting his No. 34 Ford fielded by Front Row Motorsports to the checkered flag. “I’ve go to thank God. I’ve just been grinding it out, grateful for an opportunity like this. Can you believe it! First career victory at the Daytona 500 and we’re the Daytona 500 champions! I cannot believe this!”
McDowell was running third when Brad Keselowski, winless in 12 Daytona 500 starts, got a huge run on Penske Racing teammate Joey Logano, the race leader. Keselowski tried to pass Logano on the low side, but Logano tried to block him and ended up crashing both of them.