Patriots reportedly will add former Jets assistant Bo Hardegree to coaching staff

Hardegree, 36, has spent the past two seasons working for the Jets. His exact title and role with the Patriots are unknown, but he will likely help fill the void left by quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch.

The Patriots are planning to add New York Jets offensive assistant Bo Hardegree to their coaching staff, NFL Network reported on Monday.

Much of Hardegree’s past coaching experience has involved former Jets coach Adam Gase, who was fired in January. Hardegree served as the quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins for three seasons, offensive assistant for the Chicago Bears for a season, and offensive quality control coach for the Denver Broncos for a season — all of which coincided with Gase holding positions at those organizations.

Advertisement

Hardegree was a member of the college football and tennis teams at Tennessee, where he graduated in 2007 with a degree in exercise science. He also earned his master’s degree at Duke, where he started his coaching career as a graduate assistant.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.