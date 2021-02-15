Promising BC guard Wynston Tabbs done for season after violating COVID-19 protocols

Hours after announcing the firing of men’s basketball coach Jim Christian with five games to go in the season, Boston College announced that second-leading scorer Wynston Tabbs will miss the remainder of the season due to a violation of the university’s COVID-19 protocols.

The redshirt sophomore guard hasn’t played since BC resumed following five COVID-related postponements, the Eagles losing all three games to fall to 3-13, 1-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. BC had just six scholarship players available for its Feb. 6 home loss to N.C. State, and both he and James Karnik were still unavailable for Saturday’s loss at Syracuse.