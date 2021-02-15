Promising BC guard Wynston Tabbs done for season after violating COVID-19 protocols

Hours after announcing the firing of men’s basketball coach Jim Christian with five games to go in the season, Boston College announced that second-leading scorer Wynston Tabbs will miss the remainder of the season due to a violation of the university’s COVID-19 protocols.
The redshirt sophomore guard hasn’t played since BC resumed following five COVID-related postponements, the Eagles losing all three games to fall to 3-13, 1-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. BC had just six scholarship players available for its Feb. 6 home loss to N.C. State, and both he and James Karnik were still unavailable for Saturday’s loss at Syracuse.
Tabbs averaged 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across 12 games and nine starts in 2020-21.
As a freshman in 2018-19, Tabbs averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, earning a regular spot in the starting lineup and an ACC Rookie of the Week honor. He missed the final 14 games following arthroscopic surgery on a chipped left kneecap, however, and missed the entire 2019-20 season when he required a second surgery that September.