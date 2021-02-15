Worcester grad Kaz Grala makes headlines at Daytona, leading early and leaving in a blaze

The culprit was likely a flaming rotor or wheel bearing, and despite multiple safety crew emptying extinguishers on the flames, the fire reignited multiple times. Once it was finally out, Grala’s team attempted to re-enter the race, but the Westboro racer’s car was ablaze again less than halfway through the lap, his brakes out and his night done.

The 22-year-old rookie held the lead for 10 laps immediately following the nearly six-hour weather delay that plagued the race, but got more attention with his exit, his No. 16 Chevrolet shooting fire out of its rear right tire as Grala pulled into his pit stall.

Making his second career NASCAR Cup Series start at the Daytona 500 on Sunday night, Worcester Academy grad Kaz Grala finished 28th, done in by getting caught up in a Lap 112 wreck. He certainly did not go unnoticed, however.

“Honestly, I’m not sure what the issue is. We made some contact there in that last crash,” Grala said on the Fox broadcast, referencing Christopher Bell’s spin, which caught up six cars and brought the race’s fifth caution. “Just really unfortunate end to our day. ... We were calling a good, conservative race. We were in position there probably to just ride it out and put ourselves in a spot to get a top 10 at the end. I absolutely think we would have. Really disappointing end.”

Grala earned the 40th and final qualifying spot in Sunday’s race, eking in despite crashing with four laps to go in the qualifying Duels during Speedweeks. He ran Sunday’s race, and briefly led the field, in a backup car.

He was seventh in his only other top-level start, filling in for Austin Dillon in last season’s race on the Daytona road course. Grala has 32 career starts on the lower-level Xfinity Series, with four top-five finishes, and 33 in the Camping World Truck Series. As an 18-year-old Worcester Academy senior in 2017, he won a Truck Series race at Daytona, the youngest winner in a NASCAR national series at the famed speedway.

Last month, Grala joined Kaulig Racing, which is in the process of rising from the Xfinity to the Cup Series. Grala plans to compete in some Cup races this season, likely at superspeedways such as Daytona.

Big one comes quick

Fourteen laps into the race, there was a 16-car pileup, triggered when Aric Almirola turned into pole-winner Alex Bowman and started a 16-car pileup.

Christopher Bell started the melee when he pushed Almirola too hard near the front of the field and forced the Stewart-Haas Racing driver to bobble as he tried to avoid a slide. Almirola ended up turning right into Bowman. Their contact cause others to collide, sending them spinning and skidding through grass and mud. Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch were among those involved.

Hendrick Motorsports had put Bowman and Byron on the front row.

Newman was nearly killed in a horrific accident on the last lap of last year’s Daytona 500, but walked away safely on Sunday.

Time for a snack

With radar showing a lengthy delay, at least three drivers hit the road to grab some grub. Drivers Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick used the red flag to refuel, leaving the track and making quick trips across the street to grab some grub. Briscoe posted a picture on social media of him wearing his firesuit in the drive-thru at Panda Express. Chastain posted a pic of him in the drive-thru at McDonald’s, a sponsor. Reddick sat down inside Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, also a sponsor, and ate some chicken pot pie . . . Trying to become the first racer to ever win The Great American Race three years running, Denny Hamlin finished fourth. He won both 65-lap stages to begin Sunday’s weather-delayed 500 . . . Bubba Wallace became the Black driver to lead a lap in the 500, leading Lap 129 just before the end of the second stage. He finished 17th, running just outside the top 10 when he was caught up in the final-lap crash . . . Racing in his first Daytona 500 since 2004, 1990 champion Derrike Cope was knocked out after only three laps. He appeared to have a cut tire on the No. 15 Chevrolet he drove for Rick Ware Racing. Cope, now 62, won only twice in 428 career Cup starts, and earned his Daytona victory when the late Dale Earnhardt blew a tire with a mile to go.