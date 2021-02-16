Calling to endangered whales with an icy work of art

“I’ll tell you something,” he said. “You feel a little groggy, a little hungover? You go in that freezer, and you’re zippy real quick. You wake right up.”

The temperature hovered around freezing and an icy drizzle threatened. Chapelle is used to it — even in his Lawrence studio.

On Monday, ice sculptor Don Chapelle and his team from Brilliant Ice Sculpture gathered in front of New England Aquarium to stack and carve 40 300-pound blocks of ice into a right whale mother and calf.

Chapelle has carved ice sculptures for the aquarium every First Night for 14 years. Last year he sculpted the loggerhead turtle Munchkin, a favorite aquarium inhabitant. But First Night Boston 2021 went remote due to COVID-19, and the aquarium was closed.

It reopened on Feb. 5, and Chapelle was invited to carve something for school vacation week.

Don Chapelle was at work on Monday sculpting a right whale mother and calf. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The right whale is a poignant choice for a subject. The most critically endangered whale in the world, the species numbers only about 350. Since 2017, the population has dropped by 10 percent.

The aquarium’s Right Whale Research Program has been studying the species since 1980. Every summer, a team goes to the Bay of Fundy to track right whales feeding there.

There are encouraging signs this winter, which is calving season. Fifteen calves have been spotted with their mothers off the coast of southern states, where they breed. That’s the most since 2016.

“We all know these whales so well, and the last few years have been tough. We like to celebrate every birth,” said Marianna Hagbloom, a research assistant with the program. “But 15 is not a baby boom. We need twice that number to feel like a bit of the burden is lifted.”

On Saturday, one of the calves died after a collision with a sport fishing boat off the coast of Florida. It washed ashore with propeller wounds.

This is precisely the threat right whales face. As climate change moves their feeding grounds, they abandon areas where protections are in place for more treacherous waters. Ship strikes and entanglements with fishing gear can be lethal.

“For all the necropsies, for every one, they can determine the cause of death,” Hagbloom said, “and it was a human cause.”

Researchers and activists are pushing legislatures for greater protections in the US and Canada. Hagbloom said progress is being made.

“The US has focused on entanglement and has done a lot to reduce the threat of shipping strikes,” she said. “We’re hoping smaller vessels will be required to slow down.”

Chapelle first saw a right whale calf on a whale watch with his family nearly 30 years ago. His ice sculpture nods to the right whale skeleton that hangs over the ramp between the aquarium’s second and third floors. At 35 feet long, it’s the skeleton of a juvenile. Mature right whales are closer to 45-55 feet long.

The ice sculpture is a third that size, about 16 feet long. On Monday, Chapelle inventoried his tools as an assistant poured water from a saucepan over the stacked blocks of ice, fusing them together.

“We have chain saws. Saucepans,” he said, picking up a small rake. “This is called a pickle fork. This is really satisfying. It will take off a lot of rough.”

Chapelle's ice sculpture nods to the right whale skeleton that hangs over the ramp between the aquarium’s second and third floors. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

He grabbed a chisel. “Again, very satisfying,” he said. “Nice and sharp.”

Chapelle originally planned to finish the sculpture on Tuesday, but the weather prediction of above-freezing temperatures and rain put that plan on hold. He packed the sculpture in dry ice under a secure tarp to preserve it through the rain, and intended to finish the work on Wednesday.

“The flippers will wait for Wednesday,” he said. “The things that will melt because you have some warm weather coming in.”

Weather will determine how long the sculpture will last. If cool temperatures hold, the aquarium will illuminate it on Friday night. It will be the first time one of Chapelle’s aquarium sculptures will be lit.

We have COVID to thank for that. The new Aquarium After Dark programming, running until 8 p.m. on Fridays through February, reaches out to visitors who might have missed a school tour this year, or who have just been wary about getting out. This Friday, the aquarium will mount a small exhibition of Chapelle’s First Night ice sculptures. But his right whale and calf will be the centerpiece.

Hagbloom is excited the aquarium is shining a light on her favorite subject.

“It’s a great symbol for the hope that we feel,” she said. “Seeing a calf with a mom is such an exciting thing for all the people who care about these whales. They’re the hope of the species, and it’s up to us to help them live to adulthood.”

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.