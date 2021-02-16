Toxic love triangle blunted by sticking point in ‘Behind Her Eyes’

I fell into like while watching “Behind Her Eyes,” a new six-part Netflix adaptation of the 2017 thriller by Sarah Pinborough. Available Wednesday, it’s the story of a toxic love triangle in England, as single mother Louise (Simona Brown) gets in over her head with a married couple, David (Tom Bateman) and Adele (Eve Hewson), who are new in town. She secretly starts to sleep with David, even though he’s her boss, and meanwhile falls into a friendship with Adele.

The tone is odd, with elements of romance and comedy mixed together with dark suspense. Ultimately, though, the knot tightens around the trio nicely, with Hewson in particular adding effectively sinister vibes with some creepy Stepford Wife looks. Clearly her Adele is on the edge of sanity, and her motives in cozying up to Louise remain suspicious throughout. But then David, who is a psychiatrist, also has the potential to be a bad actor, and Louise, played as the more sympathetic heroine, is strangely comfortable with lying.