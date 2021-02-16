Bitcoin’s price hits record high as mainstream interest in cryptocurrency rises

The price of bitcoin briefly reached a record high of more than $50,000 on Tuesday, adding fuel to the cryptocurrency’s 2021 rally.
Investors have been all-in on bitcoin during the pandemic, sending its value up nearly tenfold since last March. The digital coin’s worth is not influenced by economic policies or conditions such as inflation, which impact the value of traditional currencies. While bitcoin soars, the US dollar has been weakening in value since the Federal Reserve has held interest rates near zero.
The price of bitcoin fell last March to around $5,000, as the coronavirus took hold across the globe, but it has been steadily climbing since then. By the end of the year, the price of the digital coin reached nearly $30,000, and it has grown by nearly 65 percent since the start of the year.
The hype surrounding cryptocurrencies has been propelled by several factors, including a stamp of approval from Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, who has been outspoken about his support for it. Last week the electric car maker disclosed that it had invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin, with plans to accept it as a form of payment in the future. For a brief period of time, Musk put “#bitcoin” in his Twitter bio.
Besides Tesla, mainstream firms including Mastercard have signaled that they are open to accepting cryptocurrencies as well.
Bitcoin was created in 2009 as a decentralized digital currency that does not need to be issued by a bank or government. And there is a fixed amount of it — approximately 21 million bitcoins will ever exist.
