Bitcoin’s price hits record high as mainstream interest in cryptocurrency rises

The price of bitcoin briefly reached a record high of more than $50,000 on Tuesday, adding fuel to the cryptocurrency’s 2021 rally.

Investors have been all-in on bitcoin during the pandemic, sending its value up nearly tenfold since last March. The digital coin’s worth is not influenced by economic policies or conditions such as inflation, which impact the value of traditional currencies. While bitcoin soars, the US dollar has been weakening in value since the Federal Reserve has held interest rates near zero.

The price of bitcoin fell last March to around $5,000, as the coronavirus took hold across the globe, but it has been steadily climbing since then. By the end of the year, the price of the digital coin reached nearly $30,000, and it has grown by nearly 65 percent since the start of the year.