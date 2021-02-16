Former Operation Warp Speed leader lands post at drug firm with ties to Cambridge

Slaoui will serve as chief scientific officer and paid adviser to Centessa Pharmaceuticals, a company formed by the merger of 10 privately held biotech startups. A news release announcing the merger Tuesday described Centassa as “headquartered in Cambridge,” but it will operate largely online. The 10 firms have about 150 employees and consultants around the world, including in the United Kingdom and Germany, but no brick-and-mortar businesses.

Moncef Slaoui, who recently stepped down as chief scientific adviser to Operation Warp Speed, has a new gig at a drug firm that considers Massachusetts its home.

As a partner in Medicxi, an international venture capital firm that created the 10 biotechs, as well as Centessa, Slaoui said he will have a financial stake in the new biotech “to ensure that I help the company succeed.” Slaoui spent 30 years at GlaxoSmithKline ― where he headed its vaccine division ― until his retirement in 2017.

While leading the multiagency effort Operation Warp Speed, Slaoui helped get COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna authorized for emergency use in less than a year, widely considered a remarkable achievement. But the rollout of the vaccines has been criticized as slow and inefficient.

Slaoui, 61, also stirred controversy because of his investments in and ties to companies involved in the initiative. He served on the board of directors of Moderna prior to his appointment to Operation Warp Speed by then-President Trump and had stock holdings in the Cambridge company. He also had $10 million in stock in GSK, which teamed up with the drug giant Sanofi to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Slaoui said in a Zoom interview from Miami (he lives in Philadelphia) that his appointment to Centessa will be a plus for the company because he proved with Operation Warp Speed that he can deliver results “under incredibly intense conditions” and could stay hyper-focused “regardless of the politics ... regardless of the media.”

The chief executive of Centessa, Dr. Saurabh Saha, the former senior vice president of research and development at Bristol Myers Squibb in Cambridge, said “only a few people in the world” have Slaoui’s credentials.

“It’s absolutely a privilege to have Moncef,” Saha said in the Zoom call from his house in Wellesley.

Centessa will seek to develop drugs for diseases ranging from hemophilia to lung cancer. Its goal, according to Saha and Slaoui, is to be “asset-centric.” Each of the 10 biotechs in the merger will act as subsidiaries of Centessa and focus on one potential medicine or drug target. Researchers at each subsidiary won’t get distracted by the inevitable setbacks that occur in drug development or succumb to the temptation to shift resources to another program, Saha and Slaoui said.

Centessa, the executives said, will make sure that its subsidiaries have the funding they need to pursue drug discovery and development. And Centessa will use its clout to negotiate manufacturing deals. None of the biotechs have approved products.

Centessa’s name, by the way, contains “asset” spelled backward.

The firms that merged to former Centessa include ApcinteX, Capella BioScience, Janpix, LockBody, Morphogen-IX, Orexia Therapeutics, Palladio Biosciences, PearlRiver Bio, PegaOne and Z Factor.

























