Stocks open higher on Wall Street, natural gas prices climb

Treasury yields continued to climb, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury note up to 1.26 percent

Energy companies and banks were posting some of the biggest gains. Natural gas prices jumped 8 percent to their highest level since November as a bitter winter storm left millions without power amid subfreezing temperatures. Safe-play sectors like real estate companies and utilities lagged the rest of the market as traders increased their appetite for risk.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, extending a push past the record highs they reached last week. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent in the early going on Tuesday.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news update. An earlier version of the story appears below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating.

US markets were closed Monday for Washington’s Birthday, a national holiday. Shanghai remains closed for the Lunar New Year, until Thursday.

France’s CAC 40 edged up nearly 0.2 percent to 5,795.86 in early trading, while Germany’s DAX added 0.1 percent to 14,126.81. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3 percent to 6,774.58. US shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures adding 0.6 percent to 31,600. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 percent to 3,950.88.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3 percent to finish at 30,467.75, after closing the day before above 30,000 for the first time since August 1990. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng added 1.9 percent to 30,746.66. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5 percent to 3,163.25, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7 percent to 6,917.30.

Despite data that show regional economies have been hit hard by the pandemic, investors are still sending indexes ever higher. Analysts think Asian shares will continue to rally, cheered by the recent gains on the US and European markets.

Advertisement

Hopes for a recovery are being driven partly by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, said Prakash Sakpal, senior economist Asia at ING.

“Gains will still likely be capped as investors remain wary of newer strains of the variant, which may be more resilient to existing vaccines," he added.

A vaccine rollout is starting soon in Japan, a nation that's lagged behind the US and Europe with the inoculations. It begins with about 20,000 medical workers, followed by 3.7 million more medical workers. The government's goal is to have shots available for elderly people in April, and for everyone by June.

Government data earlier this week showed the Japanese economy has rebounded from the growth drop experienced earlier over COVID-19, but contracted for 2020 overall. It's unclear whether the world's third largest economy can stay on the growth track, as worries continue about an ongoing wave of infections.

Uncertainty about whether the Tokyo Olympics can go on in July, postponed from last year, with no foreign spectators or perhaps no spectators at all, is adding to the gloom.

Still, optimism remains over stimulus measures, including trillions of dollars more aid from the US government. Some companies have released surprisingly strong earnings reports, adding to investor enthusiasm.

“Global equity markets remain on the climb into this week with the multitude of positive factors, including US fiscal stimulus hopes, positive earnings and the vaccine rollout supporting sentiment,” said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Advertisement

US benchmarks ended last week at record highs.

In energy trading, US benchmark crude oil added 63 cents to $60.10 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.23 to $59.47 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 15 cents to $63.45 per barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar inched up to 105.51 Japanese yen from 105.39 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.2139 from $1.2131.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama