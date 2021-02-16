Tripadvisor stops booking new COVID-19 vaccinations at Needham headquarters

Tripadvisor earlier this month became the first office employer in the state to make its headquarters available for vaccinations, through a partnership with Newton-Wellesley Hospital that was aimed at serving 630 people a day.

But the program, which started on Feb 3 at the travel website operator’s Needham campus, quickly had to be scaled back after the Baker administration suddenly cut off hospitals from the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution network. State officials last Thursday informed hospital groups that they should no longer schedule new first-round appointments with patients because of supply issues. Hospitals assured patients that were already scheduled that they could still fulfill those appointments, and that second-dose appointments would not be interrupted.