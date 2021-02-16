Tripadvisor stops booking new COVID-19 vaccinations at Needham headquarters

Tripadvisor earlier this month became the first office employer in the state to make its headquarters available for vaccinations, through a partnership with Newton-Wellesley Hospital that was aimed at serving 630 people a day.
But the program, which started on Feb 3 at the travel website operator’s Needham campus, quickly had to be scaled back after the Baker administration suddenly cut off hospitals from the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution network. State officials last Thursday informed hospital groups that they should no longer schedule new first-round appointments with patients because of supply issues. Hospitals assured patients that were already scheduled that they could still fulfill those appointments, and that second-dose appointments would not be interrupted.
A spokesman for Mass General Brigham, Newton-Wellesley Hospital’s parent organization, said the Tripadvisor site will remain open through sometime in March to fulfill second-round doses. And a spokesman for Tripadvisor said the company, “if called upon, remains willing, ready and able to continue serving the community.” It’s not clear whether first-dose appointments would resume at some point at the Tripadvisor headquarters.
