Tripadvisor stops scheduling new vaccination appointments

Tripadvisor earlier this month became the first office employer in the state to make its headquarters available for vaccinations, through a partnership with Newton-Wellesley Hospital that was aimed at serving 630 people a day. But the program, which started on Feb. 3 at the travel website operator’s Needham campus, quickly had to be scaled back after the Baker administration suddenly cut off hospitals from the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution network. State officials last Thursday informed hospital groups that they should no longer schedule new first-round appointments with patients because of supply issues. Hospitals assured patients that were already scheduled that they could still fulfill those appointments, and that second-dose appointments would not be interrupted. A spokesman for Mass General Brigham, Newton-Wellesley Hospital’s parent organization, said the Tripadvisor site will remain open through sometime in March to fulfill second-round doses. And a spokesman for Tripadvisor said the company, “if called upon, remains willing, ready and able to continue serving the community.” It’s not clear whether first-dose appointments would resume at some point at the Tripadvisor headquarters. ― JON CHESTO

HOUSING

Biden extends federal ban on foreclosures until June 30

President Biden is extending a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium on foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages had been set to expire on March 31. On his first day in office, Biden had extended the moratorium from Jan. 31. Census Bureau figures show that almost 12 percent of homeowners with mortgages were late on their payments. The White House says the coordinated actions announced Tuesday by the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture also will extend to June 30 the enrollment window for borrowers who want to request mortgage payment forbearance — a pause or reduction in payments — and will provide up to six additional months of forbearance for borrowers who entered forbearance on or before June 30 of last year. The White House says more than 10 million homeowners are behind on mortgage payments and Biden’s actions are to help keep people in their homes amid “a housing affordability crisis” triggered by the pandemic. It says “homeowners will receive urgently needed relief as we face this unprecedented national emergency.” The actions announced Tuesday don’t address a federal moratorium through March 31 on evictions of tenants who’ve fallen behind on rent. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

HEALTH CARE

CVS beats revenue projections, thanks to COVID-19 testing, vaccine

After administering approximately 15 million COVID-19 tests and more than three million vaccines, CVS Health Corp. beat expectations on Wall Street on Tuesday, reporting $69.55 billion in revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter — higher than analysts’ predictions of $68.75 billion. But the Woonsocket, RI-based drug store chain, which has nearly 10,000 retail locations, reported net income of $975 million, down from $1.74 billion the previous year. The fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Full-year total revenue was $268.7 billion, an increase of 4.6 percent from $256.8 billion in 2019. Profits were up as well: $7.2 billion in 2020, an 8.5 percent increase from $6.6 billion in 2019. The company also shared its full-year guidance for the upcoming fiscal year, projecting earnings per share ranging from $6.02 to $6.22 and adjusted earnings per share of $7.39 to $7.55. The company’s full-year operations cash flow is projected at $12 billion to $12.5 billion. The news comes as CVS Health has offered testing for COVID-19 in many of its stores, and administered more than three million vaccines to more than 40,000 long-term care facilities nationwide — including many in Rhode Island. Last week, the company began offering vaccinations to eligible recipients at select locations in 11 states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. This is on top of the company’s individual state partnerships, including with Rhode Island. ― ALEXA GAGOSZ

FINANCE

Citigroup loses $500 million legal battle over transfer blunder

Citigroup Inc. unexpectedly lost a legal battle to recover half a billion dollars it sent Revlon Inc. lenders, after the embarrassing blunder forced it to answer to regulators and tighten its internal controls. US District Judge Jesse Furman in New York on Tuesday ruled that 10 asset managers for the lenders ― which include Brigade Capital Management, HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management ― don’t have to return more than $500 million that Citibank said it mistakenly transferred in August while trying to make an interest payment. Furman found that “to believe that Citibank, one of the most sophisticated financial institutions in the world, had made a mistake that had never happened before, to the tune of nearly $1 billion would have been borderline irrational.” Furman’s decision is the latest blow for Citigroup, which is in the midst of a yearslong effort to update its underlying controls and technology after regulators slapped it with a $400 million fine for deficiencies in both areas last year. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Cold weather puts a temporary freeze on oil production

US oil production has plunged by more than 2 million barrels a day as the coldest weather in 30 years brings havoc to key producing states that rarely have to deal with frigid Arctic blasts. Oil traders and company executives, who asked not to be identified, lifted their forecasts for supply losses from an earlier estimate on Monday of 1.5 million to 1.7 million barrels. They said the losses were particularly large in the Permian Basin, the most prolific US oil region, which straddles West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Output cuts were also significant in the Eagle Ford, in southern Texas, and the Anadarko basin in Oklahoma. Two million barrels would be the equivalent of about 18 percent of overall US crude production, based on the most recent government data. The overall magnitude of the outage will depend of the number of days production is down sharply. Traders expect to see output crawl back slowly by Wednesday as temperatures in the Permian rise. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

AGRICULTURE

Government projects farmers won’t enjoy a year like 2020 for a decade or more

Farmers won’t see another year as profitable as 2020 for at least a decade, the US Department of Agriculture projected Tuesday. Farm profits soared to their highest level in seven years amid a flood of government aid related to the pandemic and the trade war, with direct federal assistance payments accounting for more than a third of US farmers’ $121.1 billion in net income last year. Despite a continuous rise in sales through 2030, the USDA forecast profits would be lower, dropping to $100.1 billion this year and then fluctuating in a range between $99.3 billion and $109.8 billion through 2030. The USDA projections assume no change in current government policy, though the Biden administration has suggested it is considering payments to farmers to encourage climate-friendly practices. The trade bailout isn’t scheduled to continue without new action from the president or Congress, nor are the pandemic relief measures. US agricultural exports are forecast to rise 12 percent for the federal fiscal year ended Sept. 30, driven by higher prices and larger quantities as global demand strengthens. Shipment value is projected to surpass a record set in 2014 by the following year and continue upward for the remainder of the decade. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS