Recipe: Ease winter weariness with a luxurious bowl of pappardelle and mushroom ragu

Serves 4

In this quick supper, silky wide pappardelle noodles, bathed in a mushroom ragu, will ease your winter weariness -- even if only for a night. You can use any mushrooms, but if you add some shiitake and oyster mushrooms to the mix you'll have made something special. Soy sauce and lemon juice make a surprise appearance in the ragu for some oomph. To make the sauce, give half the mushrooms a head start in the hot skillet, so they release some of their liquid before you add the remaining mushrooms. That way they don’t end up steaming in their juices instead of browning. Like many Italian pasta dishes, pappardelle goes into the sauce, not the other way around. To do this, when the ragu is finished, lift the pasta -- which is cooked slightly less than the package suggests -- with tongs and transfer it to the sauce. Add some of the pasta cooking water (the starch in the pasta helps thicken the ragu) and let the noodles cook for a few minutes until they're tender. A little butter adds richness. In a tough winter, a luxurious bowl of pasta will raise your spirits.

3 tablespoons olive oil 1½ pounds mixed mushrooms (crimini, button, shiitake, oyster), thickly sliced 1 large shallot 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme ½ cup white wine ½ cup vegetable stock 2 teaspoons soy sauce 2 teaspoons lemon juice Salt and pepper, to taste ¾ pound pappardelle or fettucine 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan (for serving)

1. In a deep flameproof casserole large enough to hold all the pasta and sauce, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add half the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, or until most of the liquid from the mushrooms evaporates. Add the remaining mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes more, or until they are golden brown.

2. Stir in the shallot and thyme. Cook, stirring, 2 minutes more, or until the shallots soften. Add the wine and stock to the pan. Reduce the heat to medium. Cook, stirring often, for 2 to 4 minutes, or until the liquids reduce to a saucy consistency. Stir in the soy sauce, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

3. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta for 5 to 6 minutes (3 minutes less than the recommended time on the package). The pasta should still be a little firm. You will cook it again in the ragu.

4. Use tongs to transfer the pasta to the mushrooms. Remove 1 cup of the pasta cooking liquid. Add 1/2 cup of the liquid to the mushroom mixture (it should be a little soupy at this point). Bring to a simmer. Cook and toss for 2 minutes, adding more cooking water if the pan seems dry, or until the pasta is tender and the sauce thickens slightly. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter and parsley.

5. Divide the pasta and sauce among 4 shallow bowls and sprinkle with Parmesan.

Sally Pasley Vargas