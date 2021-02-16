fb-pixel Skip to main content
THE CONFIDENT COOK

Recipe: Try this delicious, easy version of the popular Indian vegetarian dish Aloo Gobhi (potatoes and cauliflower)

By Sheryl Julian Globe Correspondent,Updated February 16, 2021, 31 minutes ago
Aloo Gobhi (Potatoes and Cauliflower).
Aloo Gobhi (Potatoes and Cauliflower).Sheryl Julian

Serves 4

Cookbook author Priya Krishna has so many good ideas for making Indian dishes faster and easier that you'll want to make a lot of the food in "India-ish: Recipes and Antics From a Modern American Family." She was raised in Dallas; her mother, Ritu Krishna, who loves to cook, worked full-time. Priya Krishna writes, "India-ish describes my mom's cooking -- 60 percent traditional Indian, 40 percent Indian-plus-something else, mostly vegetarian." Krishna's roasted potatoes and cauliflower for the popular dish Aloo Gobhi is one example of Ritu's clever adaptations. In most dishes the cauliflower loses its shape, but here it doesn't. The florets are roasted until they char slightly, then they're added to a pan of toasted cumin seeds, turmeric (which turns everything a bright golden color), onion, ginger, and chile powder. The vegetables are mostly cooked by the time they go into the turmeric, so they need only a brief stay in the pot. They're finished with lime juice and cilantro. The dish is a cinch to put together, you can do the roasting in advance, and it's delicious, beautiful, and healthy.

2medium russet or 2 large Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into thin 2-inch-long wedges
1medium cauliflower, cut into small florets
5tablespoons olive oil
1teaspoon cumin seeds
½teaspoon ground turmeric
1small onion, finely chopped
Pinch of red chile powder, or more to taste
1piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, cut into fine matchsticks
1teaspoon salt, or more to taste
2tablespoons water, or more if needed
Juice of 1 lime, or more to taste
½cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. On the baking sheet, mound the potatoes and cauliflower in the center and sprinkle with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. With your hands, toss the vegetables so they are coated all over. Spread them out on the sheet. Transfer to the oven and roast for 30 to 35 minutes, tossing halfway through cooking, or until the edges start to char. Set aside to cool.

3. Meanwhile, in a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. When it is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook, stirring, for 1 minute, or until they are lightly browned. Lower the heat to medium and add the turmeric. Stir well. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 6 minutes, or until it softens. Add the chile powder and ginger, and cook, stirring, 1 minute more.

4. Add the potatoes and cauliflower to the pan with the salt and water. Stir gently until all the vegetables turn golden. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the potatoes and cauliflower are tender. Add more water to the pan, 2 tablespoons at a time, if it seems dry.

5. Remove the pan from the heat. Sprinkle the vegetables with lime juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or chile powder, if you like. Garnish with cilantro.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "India-ish"

Serves 4

Cookbook author Priya Krishna has so many good ideas for making Indian dishes faster and easier that you'll want to make a lot of the food in "India-ish: Recipes and Antics From a Modern American Family." She was raised in Dallas; her mother, Ritu Krishna, who loves to cook, worked full-time. Priya Krishna writes, "India-ish describes my mom's cooking -- 60 percent traditional Indian, 40 percent Indian-plus-something else, mostly vegetarian." Krishna's roasted potatoes and cauliflower for the popular dish Aloo Gobhi is one example of Ritu's clever adaptations. In most dishes the cauliflower loses its shape, but here it doesn't. The florets are roasted until they char slightly, then they're added to a pan of toasted cumin seeds, turmeric (which turns everything a bright golden color), onion, ginger, and chile powder. The vegetables are mostly cooked by the time they go into the turmeric, so they need only a brief stay in the pot. They're finished with lime juice and cilantro. The dish is a cinch to put together, you can do the roasting in advance, and it's delicious, beautiful, and healthy.

2medium russet or 2 large Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into thin 2-inch-long wedges
1medium cauliflower, cut into small florets
5tablespoons olive oil
1teaspoon cumin seeds
½teaspoon ground turmeric
1small onion, finely chopped
Pinch of red chile powder, or more to taste
1piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, cut into fine matchsticks
1teaspoon salt, or more to taste
2tablespoons water, or more if needed
Juice of 1 lime, or more to taste
½cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. On the baking sheet, mound the potatoes and cauliflower in the center and sprinkle with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. With your hands, toss the vegetables so they are coated all over. Spread them out on the sheet. Transfer to the oven and roast for 30 to 35 minutes, tossing halfway through cooking, or until the edges start to char. Set aside to cool.

3. Meanwhile, in a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. When it is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook, stirring, for 1 minute, or until they are lightly browned. Lower the heat to medium and add the turmeric. Stir well. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 6 minutes, or until it softens. Add the chile powder and ginger, and cook, stirring, 1 minute more.

4. Add the potatoes and cauliflower to the pan with the salt and water. Stir gently until all the vegetables turn golden. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the potatoes and cauliflower are tender. Add more water to the pan, 2 tablespoons at a time, if it seems dry.

5. Remove the pan from the heat. Sprinkle the vegetables with lime juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or chile powder, if you like. Garnish with cilantro.Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "India-ish"

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.

Boston Globe video