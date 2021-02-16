Recipe: Try this delicious, easy version of the popular Indian vegetarian dish Aloo Gobhi (potatoes and cauliflower)

Serves 4

Cookbook author Priya Krishna has so many good ideas for making Indian dishes faster and easier that you'll want to make a lot of the food in "India-ish: Recipes and Antics From a Modern American Family." She was raised in Dallas; her mother, Ritu Krishna, who loves to cook, worked full-time. Priya Krishna writes, "India-ish describes my mom's cooking -- 60 percent traditional Indian, 40 percent Indian-plus-something else, mostly vegetarian." Krishna's roasted potatoes and cauliflower for the popular dish Aloo Gobhi is one example of Ritu's clever adaptations. In most dishes the cauliflower loses its shape, but here it doesn't. The florets are roasted until they char slightly, then they're added to a pan of toasted cumin seeds, turmeric (which turns everything a bright golden color), onion, ginger, and chile powder. The vegetables are mostly cooked by the time they go into the turmeric, so they need only a brief stay in the pot. They're finished with lime juice and cilantro. The dish is a cinch to put together, you can do the roasting in advance, and it's delicious, beautiful, and healthy.

2 medium russet or 2 large Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into thin 2-inch-long wedges 1 medium cauliflower, cut into small florets 5 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon cumin seeds ½ teaspoon ground turmeric 1 small onion, finely chopped Pinch of red chile powder, or more to taste 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, cut into fine matchsticks 1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste 2 tablespoons water, or more if needed Juice of 1 lime, or more to taste ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. On the baking sheet, mound the potatoes and cauliflower in the center and sprinkle with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. With your hands, toss the vegetables so they are coated all over. Spread them out on the sheet. Transfer to the oven and roast for 30 to 35 minutes, tossing halfway through cooking, or until the edges start to char. Set aside to cool.

3. Meanwhile, in a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. When it is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook, stirring, for 1 minute, or until they are lightly browned. Lower the heat to medium and add the turmeric. Stir well. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 6 minutes, or until it softens. Add the chile powder and ginger, and cook, stirring, 1 minute more.

4. Add the potatoes and cauliflower to the pan with the salt and water. Stir gently until all the vegetables turn golden. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the potatoes and cauliflower are tender. Add more water to the pan, 2 tablespoons at a time, if it seems dry.

5. Remove the pan from the heat. Sprinkle the vegetables with lime juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or chile powder, if you like. Garnish with cilantro.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "India-ish"