A 62-year-old man was shot to death outside a Dorchester pizza shop last year. He was not the intended target, prosecutors say.

“Mr. Martinez absolutely denies any connection to this, doesn’t know anything about it, is a little flabbergasted that he’s here,” said Michael Roitman, a lawyer for Martinez, during Tuesday’s arraignment. “But he’s here, and we look forward to defending this.”

The defendant, Roberto Martinez, entered his plea in Suffolk Superior Court, where he was ordered held without bail, with his next hearing slated for March 17. Police had previously identified him as Roberto Martinez-Baez.

A 23-year-old Dorchester man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons charges stemming from the February 2020 slaying of 62-year-old Andrew Farley Sr ., who prosecutors said was standing next to the suspect’s intended target when he was struck by gunfire outside an Upham’s Corner pizza shop.

Advertisement

Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Masai King looks forward to pressing the government’s case, which he said includes compelling video and forensic evidence that allegedly links Martinez to the senseless killing.

King said Farley was shot just outside the entrance to the Upham’s House of Pizza located at 566 Columbia Rd. around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2020. The business had surveillance cameras, King said, that captured the shooting “in its entirety,” and the footage is “of high quality.”

Farley, King continued, had just exited the shop when he “was shot multiple times in the back by the defendant.” The prosecutor said Farley was unarmed and didn’t appear to be Martinez’s intended target. But Farley, authorities allege, was speaking to the intended victim, who wasn’t named during Tuesday’s hearing.

King said Farley “was speaking to ... the likely target at the time of the shooting.” Farley died at the scene, King said, and video footage from inside the pizza shop placed Martinez there right beforehand.

The footage, King said, shows Martinez “enter the pizza shop for less than five seconds. While inside, his attention was focused over his left shoulder in the direction of Mr. Farley and the young male he was speaking to. The defendant then immediately produced the handgun and began to fire multiple times in the direction of Mr. Farley Sr. as he exited the pizza shop.”

Advertisement

Video footage from other locations, King continued, “track the defendant’s path of flight onto Davern [Ave.] from Columbia Road, and then on, and then into a large parking lot area behind 530 Columbia Rd. There the defendant was captured on video wearing the same dark-colored coat he was wearing in the Upham’s House of Pizza video. The defendant entered a dumpster enclosure before he ultimately exited that parking area onto Bird Street. He was no longer wearing the dark-colored coat he had just been wearing after exiting the dumpster area. However, similar white lettering was seen on the dark-colored hooded sweatshirt he was wearing under the coat, which is very similar to the hooded sweatshirt the defendant was depicted as wearing under the black coat in the Upham’s House of Pizza video at the time of the murder.”

The evidence continued to mount, according to King’s detailed recitation Tuesday.

“That evening, the police located a black coat in the dumpster enclosure, where the defendant was observed behind 530 Columbia Rd.,” King said. “The black coat had been discarded behind the dumpster. In the pockets of the black coat, the police recovered various narcotics, a scale, a mobile phone. And according to the subscriber information, that phone was owned by this defendant, this defendant Roberto Martinez, with the same address. The phone service was terminated the next day after Mr. Farley Sr.’s murder.”

Advertisement

King cited compromising evidence allegedly recovered from Martinez’s phone.

“A search warrant of the telephone produced photographs that appear to be selfies of this defendant,” King said. “The black jacket recovered from the rear of the dumpster was positive for gunshot residue, which is indicative of being near a gun that was fired. The police utilized a ballistics canine to check the dumpster area where the coat was located. There, the police also located a Glock .40 caliber with a magazine that holds 15 rounds of ammunition from underneath that dumpster.”

King said the gun came back negative for latent finger prints but was matched during a forensic examination to the “spent ballistics recovered outside of the Upham’s House of Pizza.”

Roitman responded in court that Martinez was arrested Monday, about a year after the murder.

“I’m not quite sure why it took the year to now,” Roitman said. “And at least from the recitation [by King] it certainly sounds like the main connection is” a “cell phone, with no information that this man was actually holding that cell phone or using that cell phone. ... So, this is a case with a lot of questions.”

Roitman’s request that Martinez be held without bail without prejudice was granted, meaning the defense can raise the matter again at the next hearing in March.

Advertisement









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.