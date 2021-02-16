Arlington awards grants to 21 small businesses amid pandemic

Arlington is providing a helping hand to businesses hard hit by the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19.

The town recently announced that 21 small businesses were awarded a combined $180,000 to help sustain their operations under a new COVID-19 Business Resiliency Program. Recipients can use the money to cover regular expenses and to receive technical assistance from consultants designated by the town on such topics as accounting, bookkeeping, and marketing.

To qualify, businesses had to have a brick-and-mortar location in Arlington with 20 or fewer employees. Those selected are required to create or retain at least one job held by a person who earns a low-to-moderate income.