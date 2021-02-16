The Black history I carry with me: Theresa Alphonse

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

“My name is Theresa Alphonse and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Black immigrants. Since the first half of the 20th century, Black immigrants have been shaping New England.

Theonide Lamarre worked in the Brockton Public School system for nearly 30 years registering Haitian and French-speaking immigrant students into school. Often going above and beyond, she helped families secure housing, food assistance, and health care, and would provide kids with winter clothing for unfamiliar temperatures. People often referred to her as the Principal of the Haitian students.

Theonide is my mom. The reason for my life of service. The Black immigrant’s grit, selflessness, and determination have contributed to the richness of New England immensely. To see the sons and daughters of Haitian, Jamaican, Cape Verdean, Nigerian, Ghanaian, and Black Americans that have been in the US for generations build a community and fight together against oppression is a beautiful resistance.”

Theresa Alphonse is a public health practitioner and social justice advocate.

