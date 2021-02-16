Cause of fire at Jacob’s Pillow theatre in Berkshires cannot be determined, investigators say

The fire on Nov. 17 started near the patron entrance to the building at 6:50 a.m. Investigators cannot determine if the fire started inside or outside of the building, the statement said.

Because the fire alarm system was not working, the Becket Fire Department was not immediately notified of the fire that caused $3 million in damage, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

The cause of a fire that destroyed the Doris Duke Theatre at the Jacob’s Pillow performance venue in the Berkshires in November cannot be determined due to extensive damage, state fire officials announced Tuesday.

It is possible that improperly discarded smoking materials or electronic equipment inside the entryway ignited the fire, the statement said.

“In Massachusetts we follow the National Fire Protection Association standard for fire investigation which requires us to first determine where the fire started and then to systematically eliminate all possible causes at that location.” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in the statement. “When we cannot eliminate all but one most likely cause, the standard requires us to classify the fire as undetermined.”

The fire alarm system had been in failure mode since Oct. 31.

Sprinkler analysis found the sprinkler system might have worked for about 30 minutes before the pump failed. The pump also operated the fire hydrant, which did not function, leading to a short delay in establishing sufficient water supply and flow, the statement said.

Firefighters established a tanker shuttle system to obtain water to put out the fire using a pond, the statement said.

“The delayed notification coupled with the failure of the fire sprinkler pump caused extensive damage before the fire department arrived,” Becket Fire Chief Paul Mikaniewicz said in the statement. “This fire had a grip on the building before we were even notified of the fire.”

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire was investigated by members of the Becket Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the fire marshal’s office, the statement said. The insurance company is following up on the issues regarding the sprinkler systems.

