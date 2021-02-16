Commercial complex approved by Braintree Planning Board

The Braintree Planning Board has approved construction of a commercial complex on the site of the Graziano Concrete Co. on Arnold Street.

The project still needs Conservation Commission approval, according to developer George Lang of Adams Street Enterprises.

Plans for the 14-acre Riverside Business Park call for constructing a warehouse and light manufacturing building of 139,000 square feet and an office building of 9,000 square feet, as well as another approximately 50,000-square-foot commercial building, according to Planning Board documents. Most of the existing structures on the site will be demolished, except for a small office and warehouse, the documents show.