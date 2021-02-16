Community supports man who lost his home to fire after battling cancer

Around mid-October, Tatsu Ikeda, his friend of 25 years, said Volpe’s condition began to worsen. He gained an astonishing 50 pounds from swelling, even as he was unable to keep food down. Ikeda and Volpe’s sister JoAnn Oliver, his only family in Massachusetts, would visit frequently. On one of the last days before COVID-19 limited hospital visitation, Volpe realized death might be near, Ikeda recalled.

After almost losing his life to cancer during a three-month hospital stay late last year, on Wednesday Michael Volpe watched his Boxborough home of 30 years go up in flames.

Advertisement

“He was like, ‘JoAnn, if something happens to me, I want you to tell Tatsu he can have anything he wants of the records, maybe some stereos I have. Okay?’” Ikeda said.

But within a few days, Volpe’s condition suddenly began to improve and after a month of consistent gains, he was able to return home. He is currently in remission.

Michael Volpe was able to return to his Boxborough home in December from a 3-month hospital stay for cancer treatment. Tatsu Ikeda/eyJpdiI6Ik8wVFhcL0dtdG1HM25nQTJVMm1waUF3PT0iLCJ2YWx1ZSI6IkhvbUtrRXJnTE1yZ2JPSG1iUm90c29wcURNdkdveHJcL0sxYjYzY25yMEljaTh1OTZVSVI1VnVHZTVKdTc4Y2JmIiwibWFjIjoiZTlmY2M1Y2YwZGI5ZjU5MzJmYjAwNTg1MTk5MTRkMTkzYzRiOTk3NmFhYzAxOGI3YzI0OTgxYmIzYzMyMjQzYSJ9

On the evening of the fire, Volpe was coming home from work in Harvard Square, where he is the general manager of Audio Lab in “The Garage” building. Due to the pandemic and general decline of home audio shops, Audio Lab was not bringing in much revenue, and Volpe had been trying to revive the business after his medical leaves.

He arrived to a closed street and the “most flashing blue lights” he had ever seen. As Volpe approached the scene, he realized his condo building was ablaze and clearly could not be saved. The Red Cross took Volpe and more than 30 displaced residents to temporary housing.

A raging 4-alarm fire in Boxborough Wednesday, Feb. 10 displaced more than 30 residents on a cold winter night. Boxborough Police Department/eyJpdiI6Ijg4eUxScXdxa0FVc1hoSm5hYmlnTlE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiOW1maUhxQjJHanNvcTduQkZzWG5OSit6ekZkUFZ3eFluXC94SVorUTdWT3B6ZDltUTJvc3FMeXVJeWhFSm1SQloiLCJtYWMiOiI1MDU5MzlkMjdkZjE5NmZjNzE4NTFiN2I0YjdkMjFhN2NkNjMyNzhiMWRkYTY3MjNhYzRkMGI2OTQ2MmM5ZmUwIn0=

With only the clothes on his back, Volpe arrived at the Boxboro Regency Hotel, where he is still staying. While devastated by the loss of his home, his long illness had given him a hard-won perspective.

Advertisement

“I think going through seven years of lymphoma prepared me for the fire. I looked at it like it’s a bunch of stuff that burned up, it’s not like a big deal,” he said in an interview. “Your life is the big deal, so I don’t think it hit me that hard.”

The building was declared a total loss, but last week, Volpe was able to retrieve some of his belongings. His unit was the farthest from where the fire started in the attic, so it sustained mostly smoke damage. Still, he could only grab a few clothes, prescriptions, and documents, leaving behind his prized collection of 4,000 records, 2,000 CDs, and 1,000 cassettes.

Ikeda said he was not sure how to help and described his decision to set up a GoFundMe page as a “Hail Mary.” The money will help Volpe move to a new place and pay for medical expenses. Ikeda shared the campaign with family, friends, and clients and was “blown away” by the response.

“I was very amazed that so many people, two degrees, three degrees away from Mike or myself would contribute. I thought that was very unusual,” Ikeda said. “I was just thrilled, just so honored and humbled that people would respond like that.” The page raised around $3,000 within two hours and as of Monday evening, had raised $7,880 toward its $50,000 goal.

Volpe was “a little stunned” when he saw the outpouring of support. He seemed “quietly appreciative,” Ikeda said. Volpe said he had met a lot of people and made a lot of friends working retail for 30 years, explaining why he received so many well wishes.

Advertisement

“Someone like Mike, he’s older, he’s single, he doesn’t have a lot of people to lean on,” Ikeda said. “He’s probably never experienced something like this, like people reaching out and stepping up for him. He’s always sort of very quietly helped out individuals when he could.”

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.