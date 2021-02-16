CVS Health beats revenue expectations thanks to testing and vaccines

Full-year total revenue was $268.7 billion, an increase of 4.6 percent from $256.8 billion in 2019.

However, the drug store chain, which has nearly 10,000 retail locations, reported net income of $975 million, down from $1.74 billion the previous year. The fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — After administering approximately 15 million COVID-19 tests and more than three million vaccines, CVS Health Corp. beat expectations on Wall Street on Tuesday, reporting $69.55 billion in revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter — higher than analysts’ predictions of $68.75 billion.

Profits were up as well: $7.2 billion in 2020, an 8.5 percent increase from $6.6 billion in 2019.

The company also shared its full-year guidance for the upcoming fiscal year, projecting earnings per share ranging from $6.02 to $6.22 and adjusted earnings per share of $7.39 to $7.55.

The company’s full-year operations cash flow is projected at $12 billion to $12.5 billion.

The news comes as CVS Health has offered testing for COVID-19 in many of its stores, and administered more than three million vaccines to more than 40,000 long-term care facilities nationwide — including many in Rhode Island.

And CVS is already taking on a larger role in the pandemic. Last week, the company began offering vaccinations to eligible recipients at select locations in 11 states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. This is on top of the company’s individual state partnerships, including with Rhode Island.

Karen S. Lynch, CVS’s chief executive, said in a statement Tuesday that the drug store chain will increase its offerings of a wide range of health care services.

“Our goal is to make health care more accessible, more affordable and simpler,” she said. “We believe that solving consumer health needs will deliver better health outcomes and lower costs while creating future economic benefit for CVS Health and its shareholders.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.