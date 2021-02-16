Dorchester man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, briefly dragging officer

Police arrested a 21-year-old man in Dorchester early Monday after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and briefly dragged an officer with his car, police said.

At about 2 a.m., officers stopped Aguinaldo Gomes-Soaresrosa near the intersection of Brimsley and Washington streets in Dorchester for an equipment violation, police said in a statement. While officers were talking to him, he put the car into gear and accelerated, dragging an officer who tried to stop him, according to police. The officer was able to roll away and was not injured.

Officers soon found the car unoccupied near the intersection of Washington and Park streets and followed footprints in the snow to find Gomes-Soaresrosa on West Tremlett Street, police said. Police arrested him and found that he had discarded a loaded gun nearby.