Dorchester man charged with murder in 2020 shooting in Upham’s Corner

A Dorchester man has been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man last year in Upham’s Corner, police said in a statement on Monday.

Roberto Martinez-Baez, 23, is accused of killing Andrew Farley, 62, on Feb. 7, 2020 in the area of Columbia Road and Hancock Street. He is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity firearm. He was taken into custody in Dorchester on Monday at about 5 p.m., police said.