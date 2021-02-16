Dr. Fauci says many Americans could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late summer

Asked by host Jim Sciutto if he remained confident that a “large portion” of the country has a “pretty good shot” at getting their doses by the end of the summer, Fauci answered in the affirmative.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that a large swath of US residents should still be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by late summer, despite some early hiccups with the rollout of the vaccine nationwide.

“I do believe that, Jim, yes,” Fauci said. “Unless they’re, you know, things happen with supply that, you know, this is a biological, there could be some glitches. But if things go smoothly, I believe what you just said could come out to be an eventuality.”

Sciutto also noted that Fauci had previously suggested the vaccine could be widely available to the public by April, while the CDC director has predicted “perhaps later in the summer.”

“If you start talking about when the vaccine would be more widely available to the general population, I was hoping that that would be by the end of April ... [to] have gone through all of the priorities to now say, ‘okay, anyone can get it.’ That was predicated on J&J, the Johnson [and Johnson] product, having considerably more doses than now we know they’re going to have. So that timeline will probably be prolonged, maybe into mid-to-late May and early June. That’s fine. But what you’ve got to be careful of is, when vaccines become available, and when they have actually been successfully administered.”

Fauci said “when you hear about how long it’s going to take to get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, I don’t think anybody disagrees that that’s going to be well to the end of the summer, and we get into the early fall. When are we going to be able to start on that process? It’s probably going to be in the springtime, because the whole process is going to take a few months to actually get implemented.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.