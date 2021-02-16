Fire rips through electronics manufacturing building in Plainville

A two-alarm fire in Plainville raged for more than 90 minutes Monday night in an electronics manufacturing building as firefighters worked in freezing rain and icy conditions, fire officials said.

The fire had already erupted through the roof of the building, located at 168 East Bacon St., by the time firefighters arrived on the scene at 9:07 p.m., Plainville Fire Chief Justin R. Alexander said. The two-story steel building contained chemicals, complicating firefighters’ efforts slightly.

Weather conditions also presented a challenge for firefighters, as freezing rain created slick, icy conditions. Salt and sand were thrown on the ground to help firefighters gain traction, Alexander said.