Haverhill restaurant hit by car for 3rd time in 8 days

No employees or customers were injured since the restaurant was closed during each crash, Li said.

Li’s Fine Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar made the decision to close after the latest crash on Friday at 11:45 p.m., according to Crystal Li, the owners’ daughter. The first two crashes occurred on Feb. 4 and Feb. 8. between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

A restaurant in Haverhill has closed down after a car crashed through its storefront for the third time in eight days.

The restaurant had planned a Lunar New Year celebration for Friday but at the last minute decided to postpone a day, averting potential disaster. The car crashed some 45 feet into the building, past the dining room and into the kitchen, Li said.

“We’re so lucky nobody was hurt. If we were in the restaurant that day, we would be open past 12, and I can’t imagine all the devastation that we would have gone through,” Li said.

Li speculated that the cause of the crashes is the restaurant’s location at the Plaistow Road intersection. There is no sign telling drivers heading down Route 125 South to bear left, and some wind up heading straight toward the building.

“If you don’t know the area, you could definitely run straight into the restaurant for sure,” she said.

In February 2018, a car coming from that intersection flew right into the restaurant. Li mentioned there have also been several accidents at the intersection where drivers stopped in the restaurant’s parking lot afterward, leaving behind crash debris.

The Li family has relayed its concerns to city officials, who said they would make the issue a priority for discussion at a meeting on Tuesday. Officials said they plan to conduct further investigation and consider redesigning the intersection. In the meantime, the restaurant plans to install concrete posts out front to block cars from hitting the building.

After the first two crashes, a building inspector said the restaurant could safely remain open if they sealed off a portion of their dining area, Li said. But the third crash caused so much damage, they had no choice but to shut down.

Li said the crashes have affected business tremendously and being closed for Valentine’s Day was an even bigger loss.

The family wishes the succession of crashes would stop.

“It’s not because we’re tired. We are more scared because this is a safety issue, and we don’t want people getting hurt,” Li said.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.