Maine education officials say all counties are now safe for in-school instruction

By Associated PressUpdated February 16, 2021, 54 minutes ago
On Jan. 21, Rycc Smith welcomed Montello Elementary School students as they boarded his bus outside the Lewiston, Maine school after the first day back in nearly a month.
PORTLAND, Maine — Every county in Maine is now safe for in-person learning in schools, according to the Maine Department of Education.

The state has been using a color-coded system to advise schools of the level of risk of coronavirus transmission. The education department said Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford, and York counties have all been moved to the “green,” which is the lowest risk category.

The counties “have seen dramatic drops in their new case rates and positivity rates for the past two weeks, and are now aligned with other counties,” the education department said. It's the first time every county in the state has been in the green category since the middle of October.

Counties that get designated “yellow,” or moderate risk, have been advised to consider additional precautions and hybrid instructional models, state officials have said. There’s also a “red,” or high risk, category that has not been invoked.

