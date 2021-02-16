Man arrested after allegedly smashing through police station window

A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly smashed a window inside a Boston police station and then dove through it, Boston police said.

Edmund Grispi, 56, of Brockton, arrived at the station on Harrison Avenue claiming he had been dropped off by police sergeants and asked to use the telephone, said Sergeant John Boyle, a police spokesman.

The front desk officer recognized Grispi from past 911 calls but did not recognize the names of the sergeants Grispi said had dropped him off, according to a police report. The officer left the front desk to verify Grispi’s story and when she returned he threw a large black metal stanchion through the window separating the lobby and the report writing room.