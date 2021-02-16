Medford buys recycling compactor for public works yard

Medford has found a new way to make part of its recycling program smoother and more cost-effective.

The city recently purchased a recycling compactor for its public works yard on James Street, replacing a previous dumpster at that location. Medford allows residents to drop off recyclables at the public works yard as another option to leaving them curbside.

By automatically crushing materials inside the bin to provide additional space, the compactor holds more than five times what the previous bin could store at one time, which officials said will save Medford $30,000 annually in hauling costs.