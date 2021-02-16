MS-13 member pleads guilty to role in 2018 murder of teen in Lynn; five others charged in slaying

In a statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said 21-year-old Eliseo Vaquerano Canas pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, commonly known as a RICO conspiracy.

A member of the MS-13 street gang on Friday admitted to his role in the 2018 slaying of a 17-year-old boy in Lynn and could face life in prison, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

According to the statement and legal filings, Vaquerano Canas admitted as part of the plea that his racketeering activity “involved” the July 30, 2018 murder of 17-year-old Herson Rivas.

Lelling’s office described Vaquerano Canas as a member of the the Sykos Locos Salvatrucha clique of MS-13.

Court records indicate Rivas was stabbed dozens of times and left for dead in a wooded area near Henry Avenue Playground. The medical examiner determined “the death was a homicide and the cause of the death was sharp force injuries to the head, neck, torso, and extremities, as well as blunt force injuries to the head,” a legal filing said.

Vaquerano Canas was one of five men charged in the killing of Rivas, whom authorities described in legal filings as a low-level Sykos associate whom the assailants suspected of cooperating with law enforcement. A sixth juvenile suspect was also charged with participating in the murder.

“The remaining defendants in this case are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” Lelling’s office said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Vaquerano Canas faces a maximum term of life behind bars when he’s sentenced on June 18, and that he’ll also be subject to deportation when he completes his sentence.

