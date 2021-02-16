Pedestrian struck at Expressway exit ramp in Dorchester

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle at the exit ramp off the Southeast Expressway in Dorchester, State Police said.
The collision occurred on the Expressway southbound exit ramp onto Columbia Road, State Police said in a tweet. The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment of what police called serious injuries.
A State Police spokesman had no further information available Tuesday afternoon.
State Police closed the ramp while investigating, and it has since been reopened.
